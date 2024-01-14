VIP AUDIO 1/14 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous WWE style, Paul Levesque and Stardom/Japanese inroads, Lee Fitting Emmy gaffe, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s edition of the Everything Mailbag with Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio covers two delightful “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” episodes featuring Macho Man Randy Savage and Sherri and, in the second, Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase (Thanks to Senior VIP Member Brian Alston for the tip!).
They then cover the following email questions:
- Paul Levesque and Stardom
- Lee Fitting and his removal (or lack thereof) from production
- Nick Khan departure in 2025?
- Thoughts on WWE on Amazon
- WWE NXT Japan or Europe first?
Off the Beaten Path – Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous:
