FREE PODCAST 1/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Contract signings for Reigns vs. Orton vs. Knight vs. Styles, Logan Paul on The KO Show, Rumble speculation, live callers, mailbag (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Jason Goodspeed to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown. They discuss the contract signing segment for the Roman Reigns vs. L.A. Knight vs. A.J. Styles vs. Randy Orton match at the Royal Rumble, The KO Show with Logan Paul, speculation on the Royal Rumble matches, and much more with live callers and mailbag. Then in a bonus segment, the Wade Keller Hotline from ten years ago this week reviewing the Jan. 20, 2014 episode of WWE Raw with hype for that year’s Royal Rumble.

