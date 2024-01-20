VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #794 (January 24, 2004): Details on Vince McMahon’s all-talent meetings and style changes he proposed, 2003 Awards Results, Torch Talk with Jonny Fairplay, Mitchell’s Flair DVD liner notes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #794 cover-dated January 24, 2004: This week’s “Cover Story” and “WWE Newswire” features even more unreported details and reactions to Vince McMahon’s all-talent, all-staff meetings over the past couple weeks. Also, it features part three of our “Torch Talk” with Jonny Fairplay (who debuts as a full-time on-air character on NWA-TNA PPV tomorrow night). In this installment of the interview, he talks in detail about the car crash that sent him to jail and Roddy Piper to the hospital and in his words why Piper accused him of trying to murder him. Fairplay also details a bar incident beforehand where he says Piper pulled a knife on a woman. Crazy stories and fascinating insight into Piper’s daily life during the time Fairplay was Piper’s personal assistant. Plus, the final Torch Year-End Awards are featured (Best Promos of 2003, Worst Promos of 2003, Most Underutilized of 2003, Most Overpushed of 2003). Plus, Wade Keller’s “End Notes,” Pat McNeill’s “2004 Predictions,” Jason Powell’s feature length column looks at the departure of Brian Kendrick from WWE with a variety of insider insight into the circumstances leading up to it, the fifth part of Bruce Mitchell’s invaluable “Ric Flair DVD: Unofficial Liner Notes” with insider stories on everything on the DVD, James Guttman’s “Bizarro 2003 Awards” (the awards that would have been given out had everything gone as promoters wished). And a full Newswire section featuring previously unreported, first-generation insider news and tidbits on WWE and TNA and the weekly “Top Five Stories of the Week,” and reviews of all major TV shows and live events from the week…

