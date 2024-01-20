AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/20): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, January 20, 2023
Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Chaifetz Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,604 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,959.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli)
- Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia
- Adam Copeland Open Challenge Match
- Thunder Rosa returns
