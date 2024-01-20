AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/20): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, January 20, 2023

Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Chaifetz Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,604 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,959.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli)

Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia

Adam Copeland Open Challenge Match

Thunder Rosa returns

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/13): Keller’s report on FTR & Garcia vs. House of Black, Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet, Copeland Open Challenge, Mogus Embassy vs. Archer & Righteous

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Battle of the Belts IX rating and viewership, plus combined numbers with AEW Collision