AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (1/20): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 20, 2024

When: Saturday, January 20, 2023

Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Chaifetz Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,604 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,959.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor
  • Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli)
  • Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia
  • Adam Copeland Open Challenge Match
  • Thunder Rosa returns

