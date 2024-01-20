AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/20): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Taylor, Kingston & Ortiz vs. Danielson & Claudio, Matthews vs. Garcia, Copeland Open Challenge, Thunder Rosa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 20, 2024

ST. LOUIS, MO. AT CHAIFETZ ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Dasha Fuentes

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,604 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,959.

Tonight after AEW Collision, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Patrick Moynahan to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE ANDw THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The opening theme played to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

-They cut to entrance stage as pyro blasted and then a strategic angle of the relatively small crowd of under 3,000.

(Keller’s Analysis: Collision often faces tough competition, and tonight against the 49ers vs. Packers playoff game and next Saturday up against the Royal Rumble are both likely to lead to two of Collision’s lower viewership numbers.)

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. SHANE TAYLOR (w/Lee Moriarty)

Moxley’s “Wild Thing” theme played and then he walked out into the crowd past a concession stand and into the crowd. Schiavone said, “Look at the crowd,” noting how into Mox they were. Mox slipped slightly on his way down the steps. They showed a clip of Mox beating Shingo Takagi at a New Japan Strong event last weekend. Taylor came out second, with Moriarty.

The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. A “Moxley! Moxley!” chant broke out. Mox threw a barrage of strikes early. Taylor no-sold a running lariat and then nailed Mox with a right to the jaw. Either Mox did a great job selling it or Taylor really connected as Mox went down and the ref ran over to check on him. Taylor went back on the attack, slapping his chest in the corner. Schiavone hyped the scheduled matches.

At 3:00 Taylor backdropped out of a Mox piledriver attempt and then tossed him to ringside. Moriarty interfered at ringside as Taylor occupied the ref. He yanked him off the ring apron and landed a pump kick. Taylor landed a side-slam for a two count. Mox avoided a second rope Taylor splash at 5:00. Mox landed a cutter and then punched away at Taylor in the corner as the crowd counted along. He bit at Taylor’s forehead. Taylor caught Mox with a sudden side suplex. Mox fired back with a Saito suplex and a King Kong lariat. Taylor fired back with a lariat of his own. Both were down and slow to get up.

Mox applied a triangle choke a minute later. Taylor tried to fight it. He lifted Mox and then powered him down to break the hold. Mox mounted Taylor and hit a barrage of downward elbows and then two running knees to the chin. Mox applied a rear naked choke a minute later and then locked on the Bulldog choke for the passout win.

WINNER: Moxley in 10:00 via ref stoppage

(Keller’s Analysis: So “good matches” are not a problem with AEW. It’s built in and expected, which is definitely a good thing, and this was a good match. That said, this was another match where the outcome was never in question yet it lasted quite a while. There’s a downside to that because so many pro wrestling fans want suspense over a finish, not just quality action. I hear from them frequently on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-shows. Squash matches serve a different purpose because they’re, by definition, short and they are a showcase for a star wrestler’s ring entrance and signature moves. AEW has too many matches like this opener tonight, and when you add to it a dearth of build-up or consequences, it weakens interest in the product.)

-After the match, Mox said he’s pissed off and hungry beyond belief. He said he’s not taking any crap from anyone or anything in 2024. He said anyone who wants to cross paths with him, just do one thing: “Keep the hell up.”

-As Mox left, the announcers talked about “a star-making performance from Hook.” A highlight package aired on the match.

(2) ADAM COPELAND vs. DANTE MARTIN – Adam Copeland Open Challenge match

Copeland came out first. Dante then answered the challenge. They shook hands as the bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Dante took Copeland down with an armdrag a minute in and then locked on an armbar. He landed a leaping roundkick and then leaped to the to prope. Copeland shoved him off, but he landed on his feet. Dante then landed a standing moonsault for a two count at 2:00. Kelly noted that he called an early Copeland match on Feb. 19, 1999 and he defeated Blue Meanie. He said Dante wasn’t even a glimmer in his parents’ eyes at that time. Copeland blocked a kick and knocked Dante to the floor and then cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Copeland had Dante on the mat in a side headlock. Dante leaped off the ring apron and head scissored Copeland to the mat. (Kelly said it wasn’t the prettiest huracanrana; that’s because it was a basic head scissors style takedown.) Back in the ring, Dante springboarded onto Copeland with a cross bodypress for a two count.

Dante avoided a spear attempt into the corner and then springboarded off the top rope with a moonsault. He made the cover, but Copeland put his boots on the ropes to break the ref’s count. A minute later, Copeland caught Dante springboarding at him with a spear. He then applied The Grindhouse for the tapout win.

WINNER: Copeland in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: See analysis of the first match. This had more purpose in the sense that it was a chance for Dante to have a match with a veteran star more than twice his age, so there was a real novelty to that. I like seeing Copeland mix it up with different younger wrestlers with different styles.)

-Schiavone interviewed a winded Copeland mid-ring. Copeland said it’s getting harder every week and joked that he didn’t know what he was doing. He said he doesn’t see veterans accepting his challenge, but rather young guys wanting to take a big bite out of him. “And there’s a lot to bite,” he said. “I’m like a five-course dinner. And I don’t know what that means.” He said he’s going to work hard and work harder “just like Christian Cage said he was going to when he first came to AEW.” He said he’ll keep working until he brings the championship back to TNT and defend it every Saturday. He told St. Louis fans the next time they see him, he’ll be their TNT Champ.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice promo. It was funny when he realized the non-sense of saying he’s a five-course meal and acknowledged he didn’t know what it means. He’s working without a net in AEW without the scripted promo format.)

-Lexy Nair interviewed Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Danielson said losing to Eddie Kingston was the low-point of his career, and it’s probably the high-point of Kingston’s career. Claudio said he’s tired of talking about Eddie. He said Ortiz is just going to be a casualty. [c]

Announced Matches & Appearances