FREE PODCAST 1/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom present their Royal Rumble preview + Ivelisse Velez interview on currying favor with promoters (148 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue preview next weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble.

Then we jump back ten years (1-22-2014) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview with former WWE Tough Enough’er/recent TNA Gut Check’er/current SHINE women’s wrestler Ivelisse Velez with live callers and emailers on a variety of topics including her Shine Title match this Friday on WWNLive.com, Tough Enough & Cameron stories, whether wrestlers try to curry favor with promoters, why she’s not pursuing MMA right now, and much more. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell break down the latest news, Live Events Center, and preview the Royal Rumble.

