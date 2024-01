VIP AUDIO 1/20 – WKH – AEW Collision: Danielson & Claudio vs. Kingston & Ortiz, Bullet Club Gold agree to unite with The Acclaimed, Copeland vs. Dante, Thunder Rosa vs. Aminata, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the January 20 episode of AEW Collision including FTR & Danny Garcia vs. House of Black next Saturday night, Garcia vs. Buddy Murphy, Shane Taylor vs. Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa vs. Queen Aminata, Claudio & Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, Bullet Club Gold agreeing to unite with The Acclaimed, the announcement of the return of AEW Rankings.

