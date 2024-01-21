FREE PODCAST 1/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Moynahan: Kingston & Ortiz vs. Danielson & Claudio, Bullet Club Gold agree to unite with The Acclaimed, Copeland vs. Dante, rankings returning, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Patrick Moynahan to discuss AEW Collision. Topics include the announcement of a six-man cage match next week with FTR & Danny Garcia vs. House of Black next Saturday night, Garcia vs. Buddy Murphy, Shane Taylor vs. Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa vs. Queen Aminata, Claudio & Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, Bullet Club Gold agreeing to unite with The Acclaimed, the announcement of the return of AEW Rankings and how to better execute it, and more.

