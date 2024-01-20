FREE PODCAST 1/20 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (1-21-2014) Disappointing final hype for Rumble, critiquing Batista’s attempts to dress like a cool high school kid, WM30 speculation (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago this week (1-21-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the disappointing final hype for the Royal Rumble on Raw, critiquing Batista’s attempts to dress like a cool high school kid, WM30 speculation, and much more including in-depth on the VIP Aftershow the latest on Jeff Jarrett’s potential start-up and the prospects for it working out.
