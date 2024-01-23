NXT PREVIEW (1/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final Match
- Trey Bearhill vs. Lexis King
- Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
- Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic
- Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair
- Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez to sign contract for Vengeance Day match
