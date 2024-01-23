News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (1/23): Announced matches, location, how to watch

January 23, 2024

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final Match
  • Trey Bearhill vs. Lexis King
  • Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
  • Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic
  • Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair
  • Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez to sign contract for Vengeance Day match

