VIP AUDIO 1/23 – WKH – The News: WWE-Netflix deal details and analysis plus impact on AEW and fans, plus Rock on TKO Board (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the WWE-Netflix deal with expansive details and analysis of what it means to WWE, pro wrestling fans, and the overall landscape of pro wrestling including the ripple effect on AEW, both positively and negatively, and the likely scenarios for which nights which prime time wrestling shows end up on. Also, notes from Nick Khan’s appearance on the Pat McAfee Show talking about the Netflix deal and The Rock being appointed to an expanded TKO Board of Directors.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO