FREE PODCAST 1/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom react to Vince McMahon lawsuit details + 5 Yrs Ago Royal Rumble live post-show with Greg Parks (162 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue react to the lawsuit naming Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis alleging sex trafficking and tawdry, shameful, disturbing details of the treatment of a WWE employee by those two men along with involvement allegedly and reportedly by Brock Lesnar.

Then we jump back ten years (1-27-2014) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, with callers and emails, dissecting the Royal Rumble event from many angles. Caller subjects include a live perspective from an on-site correspondent, thoughts on Becky Lynch tapping to Asuka, and Lynch’s WrestleMania match. Email topics cover Nia Jax in the men’s Rumble match and the Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano bout from NXT: Takeover.

