VIP AUDIO 1/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (1-27-2006): Edge drawing ratings, how Rick Steiner almost became a WCW singles main eventer, WM22 thoughts, Spirit Squad, Hell in a Cell PPV buyrate, more (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 27, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

The buyrate success of the WWE Hell in a Cell headlined by Randy Orton vs. Undertaker.

The ratings success of Edge so far and what it means.

WrestleMania 22 thoughts.

Whether Spirit Squad is a worthwhile gimmick.

Rick Steiner’s near-main event push 15 years earlier.

Several other current events and of course some tangents.

