WWE RAW RESULTS (1/22): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on Punk addressing crowd due to his injury, Gunther vs. Kingston, Priest & Balor vs. DIY

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JANUARY 29, 2024

TAMPA, FLA. AT AMALIE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,459 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,840.

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Mauricio Pomarez from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show with a video package showing highlights from the Royal Rumble.

– Pat McAfee made his way to the ring to join the commentary table, as Michael Cole officially announced that they would be the Raw commentary team going forward.

– C.M. Punk made his way to the ring wearing an arm sling. Punk said that he came real close on Saturday before congratulating Cody Rhodes for winning. Punk praised Cody’s accomplishment and wished he would finish his story. He confirmed that he had a torn triceps and that as much as he tried, he would not be able to make it. Punk called his injury a flesh wound when compared to a child he knew battling cancer. Punk mentioned his UFC run and said that he took the opportunity because it scared the crap out of him. He said that he was scared of leaving a place he had to and WrestleMania scared him. Punk said that this was just a bump on the road and that there was always a next year.

Drew McIntyre interrupted to say that he meant everything he told Punk since his return. Drew said that he wasn’t a spiritual person, but he prayed for this and it happened. He said that after hearing the news, he slept like a baby. Drew said that he exorcized the demon of Punk and would go on to live his dream again at WrestleMania. Punk said that his heart hurt more than his triceps and once he returned Drew would be his first target. Drew tried to attack Punk, but Punk immediately retaliated with right hands and kicks. Drew knocked Punk off his feet and stomped his injured arm. Sami Zayn ran down to make the save and chase Punk away.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An emotional promo from C.M. Punk, followed by more amazing heel work from Drew McIntyre. It is genuinely upsetting to see Punk go down in his first match back. It is pretty cool that they immediately set up a program for him upon his return. Additionally, Drew’s line about praying for this to happen was shocking in the best way possible.)

– Backstage, the Judgment Day discussed what just happened and Bayley possibly challenging Rhea Ripley’s title. They all said that they would remind everyone who Judgment Day was.

– Backstage, DIY made their way to the ring, talking about forming two hours from the venue and always dreaming of a moment like this.

(1) JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Priest and Finn attacked Ciampa with a couple of forearms, only for DIY to nail Finn with a jawbreaker and clothesline combination. DIY sent Priest and Finn out of the ring, setting them up for stereo Pescados. Priest distracted Ciampa, allowing Finn to take him down with a clothesline. Priest dropped Ciampa face-first onto the apron before Finn hit him with a Scissor kick for a two count. Ciampa managed to give Gargano the tag, but the referee was distracted and didn’t see it. Ciampa knocked Finn off the apron, only for Priest to blast him with a discus elbow.

Finn tried to go for a reverse DDT before Ciampa reversed the move and gave Gargano the hot tag. Gargano hit Judgment Day with a bulldog and clothesline combination, followed by a Penalty kick and a slingshot Spear for a nearfall. Finn took Gargano down with a reverse DDT, only for Ciampa to throw him into the barricade. DIY planted Priest with a tag team Sliced Bread for a two count. Priest clocked Gargano with a roundhouse kick while Finn crushed Ciampa with a slingshot stomp. Finn and Priest put Ciampa down with a backbreaker and leg drop combination for a nearfall.

Priest laid Gargano out with a modified powerslam, but Gargano broke the pinfall. Ciampa avoided the South of Heaven from Priest, setting him up for a slingshot DDT from Gargano. Ciampa dropped Finn with an avalanche Air Raid Crash for a close nearfall. DIY crushed Finn with Meet in the Middle before Priest put his boot on the rope. Priest knocked Ciampa down with an elbow strike, only for Gargano to send him over the announce table with a suicide dive. Finn knocked Gargano down with a sling blade and a shotgun dropkick, but missed the Coup de Grace.

Gargano trapped Finn in the Garga-No Escape while Ciampa put Priest in a crossface. Priest managed to lift Ciampa’s body and drop it on top of Gargano to break the hold. Gargano avoided the Razor’s Edge, reaching Ciampa for the tag. Gargano and Finn exchanged strikes, until Finn nailed Gargano with a Pele kick. Ciampa blasted Finn with a pump knee before receiving a roundhouse kick. Priest countered a suicide dive from Gargano with a flatliner onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Priest and Finn finished Ciampa with a Razor’s Edge and Coup de Grace combination.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 12:53 (Still Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really strong opening contest to allow DIY to shine in defeat. Judgment Day’s title run has been a bit of a mixed bag, but this was probably my favorite title defense so far. Also, I was very happy to see Gargano and Ciampa actually get a good crowd reaction.)

– After the match, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh made their way to the ring to celebrate with his teammates. Damian Priest said that they owe someone an apology before asking R-Truth to come out. Truth showed up to tell Priest that he invested Priest’s money in crypto and liquidated all his assets. Truth said that they were a family, calling Finn the weird uncle everyone loved and JD the stepbrother that they would rather not admit was part of the family. Priest said that he liked Truth, so he wouldn’t be the one that would do it. JD clobbered Truth with a forearm strike to the back of the head before everyone started stomping him down. The Miz tried to make the save, but was quickly overpowered.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Fine segment that was, to an extent, a long time coming. I don’t mind R-Truth and Miz feuding with Judgment Day, but I really hope this isn’t the WrestleMania program.)

(2) SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK vs. CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN

Stark clocked Niven with a jawbreaker and a thrust kick, followed by a series of strikes from Baszler. Niven blocked a German suplex by ramming Baszler into the corner. Green tagged in to trip Stark into the ropes and block the Kirifuda Clutch. Green evaded a high crossbody from Stark and hit her with a Zig Zag for a nearfall. Baszler pulled Niven off the apron while Stark knocked Green out with the Z-36.

WINNERS: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark at 2:05

(Pomares’s Analysis: Nothing match that barely got any time to mean anything. The only noticeable point was Chelsea Green getting cheered after her tag, signaling the potential for a future face turn.)

– A video package recapping Cody Rhodes’ win at the Royal Rumble was shown.

[Commercial Break]

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to talk about his title win and thank the fans for staying by his side. Seth Rollins interrupted to congratulate Cody and tell him that he should face him at WrestleMania. Rollins said that he was the guy in WWE and compared to last year, the landscape had changed. Rollins put over how they both were on the road for the past year and he was the guy main eventing every show, unlike Roman Reigns.

He said that his title was created because people were tired of Roman’s reign. Rollins asked Cody if he wanted the Hollywood title or the workhorse title. Rollins said that they both know which title Dusty Rhodes would go for, asking Cody which kind of man he is. Cody told Rollins that he respected him and that he would think about it.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid promo from Seth Rollins with numerous truthful points that ultimately feels like WWE stalling for time. Unless they somehow get the Rock for WrestleMania, I don’t see Cody vs. Rollins happening.)

– Backstage, Kofi Kingston talked about their beatdown of Imperium from last week before claiming that he would win a championship tonight.

– Jey Uso made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bronson Reed.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package highlighting Bron Breakker’s run during the Royal Rumble was shown.

(3) JEY USO vs. BRONSON REED

Reed knocked Jey down with a body block, followed by a clothesline for a two count. Jey low-bridged Reed, setting him up for a suicide dive. Reed drove Jey into the ring post, but missed a follow-up crossbody into the post, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jey attacked Reed with a series of right hands, an enzuigiri and a high crossbody for a two count. Reed blocked an enzuigiri, setting Jey up for a senton and a nearfall. Jey avoided a ripcord lariat before blasting Reed with a barrage of superkicks. Jey blocked a superplex and knocked Reed off the top turnbuckle, but couldn’t follow up with the Uso Splash. Reed floored Jey with a Death Valley Driver for a close two count. Reed crushed Jey with a corner splash, only to miss the follow-up Tsunami. Jey took Reed down with a superkick and a Spear before finishing him with the Uso Splash.

WINNER: Jey Uso at 9:18

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match was alright, but I had slightly higher expectations. Also, it felt very odd for Bronson Reed to call out a champion a few weeks ago, only to lose his first singles match afterwards. I’m assuming Seth’s injury and Gunther’s visa issues robbed him of a possible title match in Australia.)

– A video package was shown with highlights from Andrade’s WWE career.

– Backstage, Andrade officially signed a contract with Raw, as Nick Aldis entered Adam Pearce’s office. Aldis wasn’t pleased with Andrade signing on Raw, but remained cordial. Before Pearce and Aldis could discuss the plans for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania, Aldis got a phone call from Bron Breakker.

– Backstage, Gunther told Kofi Kingston that he would remember this night for the rest of his life, but he would quickly move on to continue his title run.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package with highlights from the Women’s Royal Rumble match was shown.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Becky Lynch about her plan B after failing to win the Royal Rumble. Lynch said that she would simply work harder until she took back the title to the main event like it deserves.

(4) GUNTHER vs. KOFI KINGSTON – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Kofi immediately jumped at Gunther with various strikes, only for Gunther to shut him down with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Gunther trapped Kofi in a Boston Crab, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Gunther Irish-whipped Kofi into the corner twice before laying him out with a bodyslam. Kofi tried to take Gunther down with chops, but Gunther shut him down with a chop to the neck. Kofi managed to knock Gunther off his feet with a running forearm strike, followed by a Pendulum kick. Gunther caught a thrust fall and hit Kofi with a backbreaker, followed by the Boston Crab, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kofi clocked Gunther with a jumping knee and a dropkick. Kofi countered a powerbomb with a hurracarrana over the top rope. Gunther blocked a suicide dive and smashed Kofi’s head into the apron. Kofi sent Gunther face-first into the ring post with a hurracarrana, setting him up for a two back-to-back suicide dives. Back in the ring, Kofi surprised Gunther with Trouble in Paradise, but couldn’t reach Gunther for the pinfall. At ringside, Kofi crushed Gunther with a diving splash off the barricade into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Kofi hit Gunther with a diving Boom Drop, but he managed to kick out at two. Gunther blocked Trouble in Paradise, only for Kofi to counter the Boston Crab with an inside cradle. Gunther clobbered Kofi with a lariat before Kofi knocked him down with SOS for a nearfall. Before Kofi could react, Gunther nailed him with a lariat, a shotgun dropkick and a powerbomb for the three count.

WINNER: Gunther at 15:46 (Still WWE Intercontinental Champion)

– After the match, Imperium assaulted Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Vinci and Kaiser smashed Woods’ head into the ring post to stand tall alongside Gunther.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Yet another brilliant title defense from Gunther with Kofi Kingston excelling as the underdog. It has been over a month since his last defense and the show felt every bit of it. As for the post-match angle, I really hope it leads to a tag title match at Elimination Chamber because it has comfortably been the strongest tag feud in WWE for a while.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn about the way he handles his emotions when facing Drew McIntyre. Sami said that when facing Drew it’s not only about him, but about all the people that Drew keeps pointing at.

– The Kabuki Warriors made their way to the ring for the next match.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– A video package highlighting Jade Cargill’s run during the Royal Rumble was shown.

(5) KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. NATALYA & TEGAN NOX

Nox and Natalya took Sane down with a basement dropkick for a two count. Sane slammed Natalya by pulling her hair before smashing her head into Asuka’s boots. Natalya nailed Asuka into the turnbuckle and gave Nox the tag. Nox blasted Asuka with a kick to the head and a cannonball. Natalya and Nox nailed the Kabuki Warriors with stereo Penalty kicks, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Asuka and Sane nailed Nox with a pair of axe kicks and basement dropkicks. Nox knocked Sane off the apron and hit Asuka with an enzuigiri. Nox tossed Sane out of the ring, only for Asuka to trap her in an ankle lock. Sane pulled Natalya off the apron while Nox cracked Asuka with a headbutt and a forearm. Natalya got the hot tag to drop Asuka with a pair of snap suplexes. Natalya laid Asuka out with a German suplex and a discus clothesline, but couldn’t follow up with the Sharpshooter. Sane tried to attack Natalya, but was quickly thrown out of the ring. Sane swept Nox off the apron before receiving a sliding dropkick. Asuka kicked out of an inside cradle before Sane finished Natalya with the Insane Elbow.

WINNERS: Kabuki Warriors at 9:49

(Pomares’s Analysis: Decent action, but the crowd was completely uninvested in any of it. The tag division has been given more time in recent weeks, but the majority of teams have yet to connect with the crowd.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Katana Chance & Kayden Carter about the Kabuki Warriors. They announced that they got a rematch for the tag titles on next week’s Raw.

– Bayley made her way to the ring where she met the rest of Damage CTRL.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package with more highlights from the Royal Rumble was shown.

– Bayley put over all the accomplishments that Damage CTRL has had and that it was all thanks to her. Bayley said that she may not have been on the Royal Rumble poster, she was the one that came out on top. She put over how long she was in the Rumble before being interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Before Ripley could get her point across, Nia Jax attacked her from behind. Ripley and Jax brawled into the ring where Jax hit Ripley with a body block and two leg drops. Jax crushed Ripley with a diving seated senton before taking the mic from Bayley. Jax told Bayley that she could pick Iyo Sky, but Ripley wouldn’t make it to WrestleMania. Bayley rapidly claimed that she would make her announcement on Friday.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty good promo from Bayley to tease the eventual clash between her and Iyo Sky. Nia Jax’s assault seemingly sets up a future title match likely at Elimination Chamber where Rhea Ripley will be the biggest babyface.)

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Drew McIntyre about Sami Zayn’s comments. Drew claimed that everything that he has said and done is justified before pointing out that Sami has never beaten him.

(6) SAMI ZAYN vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Sami attacked Drew with a couple of chops, followed by a series of right hands. Sami sent Drew out of the ring, only for Drew to catch a Pescado and throw him over the announce table. Drew got distracted by arguing with Pat McAfee, allowing Samit to blast him with a suicide dive, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sami hit Drew with a couple of chops, but Drew quickly shut him down with chops of his own. Sami blocked a superplex to plant Drew with a sunset flip powerbomb for a two count. Sami took Drew down with a chop and a Tornado DDT, but he kicked out two. Drew laid Sami out with a spinebuster, followed immediately by a deadlift powerbomb for a nearfall. Sami made Drew crash into the ring post, but couldn’t follow up with a suplex. Drew shut Sami down with a Glasgow Kiss, only for Sami to stop him atop the turnbuckle and floor him with a superplex.

Drew blocked the Helluva Kick with a lariat, preparing to go for the Claymore. Sami countered the Claymore with a Blue Thunderbomb for a close nearfall. Drew launched Sami across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex and crushed Sami with an avalanche Air Raid Crash for a shocking nearfall. Drew blocked the Helluva Kick with his forearms, accidentally hitting Sami with a low blow in the process. Before Sami could recuperate, Drew knocked him out with the Claymore.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 12:59

(Pomares’s Analysis: Really strong main event with a bit of a surprising ending. With this being Sami’s first singles match since his return, I really thought he would win or they would do a non-finish angle to continue their storyline. I’m assuming they’ll tease Drew actually getting a title shot at Mania, but ultimately coming up short.)

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Mauricio Pomarez from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.