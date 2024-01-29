FREE PODCAST 1/29 – WKPWP Flagship with Keller & Powell from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-31-2019) Dean Ambrose (Moxley) departing WWE and potential in AEW, new look ROH of 2019, Bryan, Rousey, Styles, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-31-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss Dean Ambrose departing WWE and his potential in AEW and its impact on WWE locker room, the new look of ROH in 2019, and many other topics including Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey, A.J. Styles, and more.

