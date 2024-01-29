WWE RAW RESULTS (1/29): Keller’s report on Royal Rumble fallout, Gunther vs. Kingston for IC Title, Priest & Balor vs. DIY for tag titles, Jey Uso vs. Bronson

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JANUARY 29, 2024

TAMPA, FLA. AT AMALIE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,459 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,840.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed Jey Uso, Imperium, and Damage CTRL arriving at the arena with their rolling suitcases as Michael Cole introduced the show and hyped key segments and matches.

-A video recap aired of the Royal Rumble event.

-They showed Cody Rhodes from earlier in the day walking in the arena parking lot.

-The camera showed a wide angle of the crowd as Cole touted it was sold out. He also said the first hour of Raw would be commercial-free. (Last time they didn’t live up to that and aired a commercial late in the first hour.)

-Pat McAfee made his ring entrance. He sat next to Cole, who said McAFee will be him every week on Raw as the new official cohost of Raw. McAfee said he wants to enjoy the ride “one last time” and referred to Cole as the G.O.A.T. He seemed to be referring to Raw on USA Network as the “end of an era.”

(Keller’s Analysis: McAfee’s amplification of Aaron Rogers’s shamefully misinformed conspiracy theories didn’t cost him a chance to return to a big weekly role in WWE.)

Punk walked out with his right arm in a sling. He looked disheartened. Cole said there have been rumors all over social media regarding a possible Punk injury during the Rumble match. McAfee said it was at first difficult to believe he was hurt given how he performed. Cole noted he entered at no. 27 in the Rumble and battled Cody as one of the final two.

Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” as his music faded. He looked up at the WrestleMania sign. He said he came really close and he’s not mad at anybody. He said Cody earned his win and he said he hopes Cody finishes his story at WrestleMania. He said Cody winning the Rumble twice is kind of like the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup.

Punk said he’s never believed in luck, but he feels a little bit unlucky. He said in the course of the Rumble, he tore his right tricep. He said he asked if he could make it to Elimination Chamber and try to win there and get a main event slot at WrestleMania. He said it’s not in the cards. He said he didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him. He said he’s bummed out because his goal since he was a little kid to main event WrestleMania, “maybe it’s just not going to ever happen.”

He said he has a friend named Chad Gilbert whom he thinks about a lot who has had cancer for a long time. He said he has a beautiful wife and children who sit with him as he gets chemotherapy. He said he’s always in a good mood and never down about it. He said it’s soul crushing. He said that’s a fight, whereas he has a flesh wound. He said he doesn’t always win. He asked fans if they saw him fight in UFC. He said it didn’t do great, but he had a dream and an opportunity, but he said yes because it scared the crap out of him. Fans cheered. Punk was crying at this point. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!”

He said he was scared of being back after ten years in a place he never wanted to leave “but I had to.” He said WrestleMania is a goal that might haunt him for the rest of his life, but this is just a bump in the road. He said he happens to entertain fans and “for some reason, you people love me,” and he promised he’ll keep doing it until the wheels fall off. He said he has overcome adversity in the past.

He said he doesn’t focus on those who are negative or say he can’t because he’s not big enough, has stupid hair, or bad tattoos. He said the teachers and fire fighters and garbage men wake up and keep going to put food on their family’s table. He said WrestleMania 40 isn’t in the cards, but he’s a Chicago Cubs fan, so this isn’t the first or last time he says “there’s always next year.” He was interrupted by Drew McIntyre’s music. Punk said, “Not what I was expecting.”

Drew said he has said bad things about Punk and thought he was poison to the locker room and was a terrible person to him in the past, and he meant it all, but he can relate to what he is saying. He said he can relate to what his buddy Chad is going through as well (Drew’s mother died of cancer.) He said he’s gone through some changes recently himself. He said he isnt’ much of a spiritual person, “but I prayed for this and it happened.” He pointed at his injured arm. Drew said he targeted Punk. He said he couldn’t let it be him who won. He said Punk eliminated him and he couldn’t sleep that night. He said when he heard the news he was hurt and he “slept like a baby last night.” Punk scowled.

Drew said Punk won the battle, but not the war. He said he exorcised the demon of Punk. He said he’s going to go on to headline WrestleMania and “live C.M. Punk’s dream again.” A “C.M. Punk!” broke out again. Punk said his heart hurts more than his tricep, and he’s going to go rehab and then he’s going to come right for Drew. Drew took a swing. Punk ducked and then went after Drew despite his arm in a sling and a cast. Drew took Punk down and stomped on the cask on his arm. Sami Zayn charged out for the save. He punched away at Drew, who bailed out. Cole called Drew “a vile, disgusting, pathetic excuse of a man.” Sami helped Punk stand. Fans applauded.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was Drew’s most heelish promo yet since he began turning. He was excellent there at just being awful. Punk’s promo was a great response to the situation. He kept things in perspective, but also was clearly distraught over the injury and what it meant for his timeline and his WrestleMania aspirations. They have set up Punk’s first feud later this year, but that could be the last time Punk is seen or mentioned until well past WrestleMania.)

-Backstage, The Judgment Day were hanging out together. Dominik said if Bayley is dumb enough to show her face tonight, it’s nothing to sweat. Ripley said she wants them to show the everyone who they are or let distractions get in their way. Priest said he’s done with distractions. He said they’ll show the world just how vicious they are. J.D. McDonagh applauded and smiled.

-Backstage, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa walked backstage and talked about showing the world who they are. They then made their ring entrance.

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST & FINN BALOR vs. DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) – WWE Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Gargano and Ciampa slingshot themselves onto Priest and Balor at ringside, then sat on the ring apron and patted themselves on the back. Priest and Balor took control against Ciampa. Ciampa tagged Gargano, but Priest was distracting the ref so the ref didn’t allow the tag. Gargano eventually tagged in, but the heel duo took over again. Ciampa yanked Balor out of the ring at 7:00 when he was part of a double-team. Ciampa then scored a near fall on Priest back in the ring. Priest backdropped out of a Fairy Tale Ending attempt.

Balor and Priest took over against Ciampa a minute later. Priest scored a two count after a legdrop over Balor’s knee. Ciampa delivered a White Noise off the second rope on Balor for a near fall at 9:00. Ciampa got fired up and tagged in Gargano. They gave Balor a Meet in the Middle, but Priest dragged Balor’s leg under the bottom rope. The ref stopped his count. Ciampa slingshot himself toward Priest, who punched him out of mid-air. Gargano knocked Priest over the announce desk at ringside. Balor gave Gargano a sling blade when Gargano returned to the ring. Balor went for a top rope stomp, but Gargano moved and then took Balor down into the Gargano Escape. Ciampa put Priest in a Cicilian Stretch, but Priest lifted him and dropped him onto Gargano to break his grip. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Priest slammed Gargano onto the announce desk with a flat liner. Back in the ring, Ciampa rolled up Priest for a near fall. Priest tagged in Balor and then delivered a Razor’s Edge. Balor then landed a Coup de Grace for the three count.

WINNERS: Priest & Balor in 14:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, competitive match with the crowd into it the whole way.)

-Dominik and McDonagh ran to the ring to celebrate with Priest and Balor. McAfee said they should take a victory lap. Priest said lately they’ve seen a different side of The Judgment Day. He said it’s someone everyone in the ring owes an apology to. He said after the Rumble, he feels even he owes him an apology. He said the fans love him. Priest called R-Truth to the ring. Truth was a bit leery, but Priest assured his safety.

Truth entered and asked everyone to rise for The Judgment Day. Truth said he relocated his share of the merch to Crypto and he filed his taxes and liquidated all of his assets so he’s good to go. Priest said, “There’s no way you know what any of that means.” Priest said they’re family. Truth said Priest is like his older brother. (Truth is more than ten years older than Priest.) He said Balor is like that weird uncle who is unpredictable but they still love him. He said regarding Dominik, he said, “What more is there to say about Tom and Nick.” He said McDonagh is like that step-brother they got who they don’t want to admit is in the family.

Priest laughed and told Truth he has to let him finish talking. He told Truth that he’s not part of The Judgment Day and never was. “But I like you and have always liked you,” he said. “I think you’re very funny. That’s why I’m not going to be the one to do this.” McDonagh then hit Truth from behind. The Miz’s music played and he ran out for the save.

(Keller’s Analysis: Priest seemed to close the chapter on Truth as a buddy who he’d let think was part of the club. This kicks down the road any sense of a pending babyface turn by Truth, too.)

-They showed Punk backstage with Adam Pearce.

-Cole hyped Drew vs. Sami was added to the show.

(2) CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN vs. SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK

The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Green had control of Stark and reached to tag out to Niven, but Baszler yanked Niven off the ring apron. Stark then gave Green a Z360 knee to the face for the win.

WINNERS: Baszler & Stark in 2:00.

-A video package aired on the Royal Rumble attendance.

-They showed Cody Rhodes fist-bumping people backstage.

-A (not-a-commercial) video aired hyping Elimination Chamber next month. Then a full commercial break aired. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: This is such a needless lie from WWE saying the first hour will be commercial free when they go to a commercial break 53 minutes into the hour after claiming the first hour will be commercial-free.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Cody came out to his entrance theme. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” He asked, with extra gusto, “So, Tampa, what do you want to talk about?” He said he heard something that was music to his ears. He asked Samantha Irvin to do it one more time. She smiled and introduced Cody again as the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble. “Hell yeah,” said McAfee.

Cody said the expectation is on them to give them three hours of action and help them escape from their worried. He said sometimes they need to escape, too. He said the last 48 hours was challenging. His voice cracked as he said, “But on Saturday, you will never know how much I needed you.” He didn’t elaborate.

He said it’s time to make WrestleMania official. Seth Rollins’s music interrupted and made his entrance. Fans sang. Seth said Tampa is right and he does deserve it. He said they haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. He threw them to the floor and McAfee distractingly made noises and stood to look at them land. Seth said he think it’d be a mistake to choose Roman Reigns “and you should fight me instead.”

Fans chanted “No!” Seth said he just wanted to be heard. He said Cody said he’s “the guy” at the post-even press conference saying he’s “The Guy.” He said Cody’s not, nor is Roman Reigns anymore. He said his title is “thee” title in WWE now. He said last year it made sense he went after Reigns, but that was when there was only one champion. He said the landscape has changed. He said he knows he’s been thinking about Roman for the last year. He said they’ve been on the ride together, making town after town. He asked who was in the main event? “It sure as hell wasn’t Roman Reigns,” Seth said. He said the title being defended wasn’t the Universal Title, it was the World Hvt. Title.

Seth asked Cody if he remembered why the title came to be. He said it was because the people were sick and tired of Roman showing up every other week, then every other month, and then every six months, never defending the title, and cheating every opportunity he had to be an honorable man. He said this title “is for us and by us.” He said they’ve built it up through broken bones, broken bat, and an injured kene. He said they don’t need to pretend Reigns is on some untouchable pedestal and they don’t need Roman at all. He asked, “What title do you want? Do you want the Hollywood title, the Hulk Hogan title, the one for posers and frauds who politic their way to the top, or do you want the Dusty Rhodes title, the workhorse championship, the blue collar championship – because that’s what the World Heavyweight Championship means.” He said it’s about who is the best between the ropes.

Seth asked Cody to think about it and not give him an answer right away. He asked what kind of man he wants to be. Cody said he has an insane amount of respect for him. He said he didn’t expect to be talking about this or thinking about this. “But let me tell you this,” he said. “I’ll think about it.” He dropped the mic and left the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why not add a little drama? Seth has been touting himself as a fighting champion in contrast to Reigns, so that’s nothing new. Cody, if he chooses Reigns, will have to build up the Universal Title again after Seth trashed what it means relative to his. If Cody chooses Seth, then that feels like a big audible perhaps due to the Punk injury, freeing up Reigns to defend against Rock after all.)

-Backstage Kofi Kingston, with Xavier Woods in the background, talked about how people talk about pancakes and Booty-Os, but the most important thing they do is win championships. He said he plans to do that tonight.

-Jey Uso made his ring entrance. [c]

-A video package aired on Bron Breakker’s involvement in the Rumble match on Saturday.

(3) JEY USO vs. BRONSON REED

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Reed battered Jey early. A corner graphic advertised that Bayley would appear later. Jey threw Bronson to the floor a minute in and then dove onto him. Bronson charged, but Jey moved, so Bronson hit the ringpost. They cut to an early double-box break. [c/db]

Bronson dominated after the break and scored a two count. Next he splashed Jey in the corner at 8:00 and then went for a top rope splash, but Jey moved. Jey speared Bronson seconds later and then leaped off the top rope with a frog splash for the three count. “Massive win for Jey Uso,” said Cole.

WINNER: Jey in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice to see a clean win on Raw in a match where it wasn’t a foregone conclusion who’d win, although the favored wrestler certainly won. With Punk out for a while, does Jey get a bigger singles push?)

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. McAfee was winded from doing the Jey Uso dance. Cole shifted to talking about Andrade’s return to WWE. He said he’s 5-9, 210 and a master of flying and power too.

-Backstage, Pearce held up a contract for Andrade to sign. In walked Nick Aldis. Pearce proudly introduced Aldis to Andrade as the newest Raw roster member. Aldis said Smackdown had a very handsome contract offer for him. Pearce said, “We’re quicker on the trigger.” Andrade left. Aldis said he loaned Bayley to Pearce so he could have both winners of the Rumble on Raw. Pearce said it’s just business. Aldis said he wanted to talk about the Chamber. Aldis’s phone rang. He said it was Bron Breakker. He walked away to talk to Bron.

-Gunther expressed appreciation for Kingston challenging him. He said he’s fighting for his legacy and he will remember this night for the rest of his life. He said after tonight, he’ll forget about the match and carry on being the longest-reigning and greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. He wished Kofi luck. [c]

-A video package aired on surprises in the Women’s Rumble including Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and Jordynn Grace.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Becky Lynch backstage. She asked what her Plan B is after not winning the Rumble. Becky said she let a lot of people down on Saturday. She said she’s not giving up, so she’ll train a little harder and think a little smarter and fight a little dirtier and do not stop until she takes that title back into the main event of WrestleMania.

(4) GUNTHER vs. KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Kingston went after Gunther aggressively at the bell. Gunther thwarted Kingston’s momentum with a backbreaker. Gunther applied a Boston Crab. They cut to a very early double-box break. [c/db]

Gunther remained in control of Kofi through the break. They cut to another partial double-box break. [c/pdb]

[HOUR THREE]

Back from the break, Gunther had Kofi in a sleeper mid-ring. He went for a powerbomb next, but Kofi punched out of it and then dumped Gunther over the top rope. Kofi dove through the ropes. Gunther drove his head into the ring apron out of mid-air. Kofi reversed Gunther into the ringpost. Then he landed two dives through the ropes, knocking Gunther into the ringside table. Kofi landed a leaping Trouble in Paradise back in the ring and crawled over to cover Gunther. Gunther rolled to ringside.

Kofi leaped off the barricade and crashed onto Gunther whom he draped over the ringside steps. Back in the ring he landed a top rope boom drop for a two count.

When Kofi went for Trouble in Paradise, Gunther blocked it and then landed a nasty clothesline. Kofi countered Gunther with a sudden S.O.S. for a near fall at 16:00. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Gunter landed a running dropkick followed by a powerbomb into a stack pin for the win.

WINNER: Gunther in 17:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Certainly few fans were lured into thinking Kofi would win, but the journey toward Gunther’s inevitable win was exciting.)

-Afterward, Ludwig Kaiser and Gionvani Vincio attacked Kingston. Xavier tried to fight back, but he was overwhelmed and thrown face-first into the ringpost. Vinci and Kaiser joined Gunther in the aisle and walked to the back.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside who commented on Gunther’s win.

-Redmond interviewed Sami backstage, asking how he’d manage his emotions against Drew since he put him on the shelf. Sami said Drew has an excuse for why he does everything he does. He said Drew points his finger at everyone but himself. He said Drew needs a little reality check and tonight he’ll be the one to give it to him.

-The Kabuki Warriors made their entrance. [c]

-They showed Sami warming up backstage and then Drew taping his wrists.

(5) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. TEGAN NOX & NATALYA

Natalya’s music faded after the break as she and Tegan were already in the ring. The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Cole said a win by Natalya and Tegan could put them in line for a future title shot. Kairi eventually pinned Natalya with an Insane Elbow.

WINNERS: Asuka & Kairi at 10:00.

-Redmond interviewed Kayden Carter and Katana Chance who revealed that they’re getting a shot at the tag titles next week on Raw.

-Irvin stood mid-ring and introduced Bayley. He said Bayley’s resume has been “an almost Hall of Fame career,” and she’s added a Rumble win to that resume. Kairi, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai awaited her. [c]

-More highlights aired from the Royal Rumble. Bayley told fans they’d pose for a few seconds so everyone could take a photo of them. She said there’s never been an instance before of a Rumble winner, Women’s Champion, and Women’s Tag Champions together in the ring. Bayley said she vowed that Damage CTRL would take over and predicted they’d flop. She said she didn’t listen to doubters and now she stands there tall and proud. She touted lasting over 63 minutes. Ripley’s music interrupted.

Ripley asked if Bayley thinks she’s accomplished anything. She said it’s cute. She told Bayley that if she chooses to challenge her at WrestleMania, she’ll remain without a title after WrestleMania. Nia Jax attacked her from behind. Damage CTRL pointed and laughed. Ripley fought back at ringside and threw Jax into the ring. Jax knocked Ripley down hard and then landed three legdrops. Some boos rang out. Jax then hit an Annihilator in the corner. Damage CTRL’s smiles switched to looks of concern. They left Bayley alone in the ring. Jax got in Bayley’s face. She told her to pick Iyo or anybody else, but Ripley isn’t going to make it to WrestleMania. Bayley, cowering in the corner, said she’s going to make her announcement on Smackdown on Friday.

-Sami made his ring entrance. [c]

-Redmond interviewed Drew backstage. He said all he’s ever done is tell the truth and every action he has taken has been justified. He said Sami has defeated him exactly zero times and that’s not going to change tonight. Cole verified that Sami has never defeated Drew in a singles match.

(6) DREW MCINTYRE vs. SAMI ZAYN

The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Drew powered Sami into the corner at the bell. When Sami dove at Drew at ringside a minute in, Drew caught him and threw him onto the announce desk. Drew broke the ref’s count at six and then threw Sami back into the ring. Drew turned to talk to McAfee and accused him of talking trash about him. Sami dove and knocked Drew over the announce desk. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Drew beat up Sami during the break. They battled back and forth for several minutes, exchanging two counts. Drew climbed to the top rope at 9:00, but Sami knocked him off balance and then delivered a superplex off the top rope. Both were down and slow to get up. Drew countered a Helluva kick attempt with a running lariat. He then went for a Claymore, but Sami countered with a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Drew overhead tossed Sami and then kipped up. He followed with a second rope White Noise for a near fall. Drew trash-talked Sami and said some people are just out of his league. Sami fought back. When Sami went for a Helluva kick, Drew dropped down and caught Sami in the crotch. He followed with a Claymore for the win. Cole said the low-blow might have been inadvertent, but Drew showed no remorse going right after him.

WINNER: McIntyre in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, as you’d expect with these two.)

