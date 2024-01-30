FREE PODCAST 1/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomarez: Punk addresses injury and missing WrestleMania, Seth pitches Cody to pick him, WrestleMania reshuffling options, Gunther ideas, live callers (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mauricio Pomarez from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their evaluation of C.M. Punk’s promo addressing his injury and then Drew McIntyre’s awesome heel promo interrupting him. From there they discuss Seth Rollins pitching that Cody Rhodes pick him with some pros and cons to that approach in general from Seth and the prospects of it actually happening now that Punk is out of the picture. Also, lots of WrestleMania scenarios for men and women, tag team division talk, Kofi Kingston’s strong showing against Gunther, options for Gunther at WrestleMania without Brock Lesnar necessarily in the mix, and much more with a robust string of strong caller contributions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO