VIP AUDIO 1/29 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Punk confronted by Drew after confirming he’s injured, Seth pitches Cody choose him, Gunther vs. Kofi for IC Title, Drew vs. Sami, more Rumble fallout (28 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including C.M. Punk being confronted by Drew McIntyre after confirming he’s injured and will miss WrestleMania, Seth Rollins pitches Cody to choose him instead of Roman Reigns, Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston for the IC Title, Drew vs. Sami Zayn, Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed, Rumble fallout, and more.

