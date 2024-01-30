AEW Collision Ratings Report (1/27): House of Black vs. FTR & Garcia, Kingston vs. Willie Mack, Mariah May vs. Lady Frost, Danielson vs. Nagata, Cassidy vs. Komander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (1/27) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 300,000 viewers, down from 441,000 the prior week. Saturday’s episode went up against WWE’s Royal Rumble PLE, which was available on the Peacock streaming service.

It’s the second-lowest rating for the series ever and the lowest for the series when it aired in its usual Saturday evening timeslot. It drew 270,000 on Nov. 17 when it aired on Friday instead of Saturday.

The all-time average viewership for Collision after 32 weeks is 471,000. The latest ten weeks have averaged 398,200.

In the key 18-49 demo, Saturday’s episode drew a 0.06, down from 0.12 the prior weeks and below the prior ten-week average of 0.12.

AEW delivered a big main event featuring Daniel Garcia & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) in a Six-Man Elimination Steel Cage Match.

Other announced matches were…

Orange Cassidy vs. Komander – AEW International Championship Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack – Eliminator Match

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) – Tag Team Grudge Match

