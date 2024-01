AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Where: New Orleans, La. at Lakeside Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,798 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,098.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. To a Liona – Dealer’s Choice

Swerve Strickland vs. RVD – Dealer’s Choice

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

