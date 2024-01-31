WWE Raw Ratings Report (1/29): Viewership and key demo rating for post-Rumble episode, January averages, comparisons to January 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw averaged 1.908 million viewers, up from 1.685 million, 1.418 million, 1.464 million, and 1.751 million the prior three weeks. January averaged 1.646 million viewers.

One year ago this week (1/30/23), Raw averaged 2.114 million viewers. The January 2023 average was 1.849 million. So Raw is down 203,000 viewers on average year over year in January.

The hourly viewership indicates early interest in the fallout from the Royal Rumble, and perhaps in particular the reports of C.M. Punk being injured and addressing the situation in the opening segment. The first hour averaged 2.090 million viewers, the first hour of Raw above 2 million since June 26, 2023. In 2023, only around a dozen hours of Raw’s 156 hours drew more than 2 million viewers. Hourly viewership:

1st Hour: 2.090

2nd Hour: 1.952 million

3rd Hour: 1.684 million

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.61 rating, up from 0.55, 0.45, 0.44, and 0.60 ratings the prior four weeks to start 2024. January averaged 0.53.

One year ago this week, Raw drew a 0.63 demo rating. The January 2023 average was 0.53. So Raw is even in the key demo rating this January compared to last January.

The advertised matches and segments were:

Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston – WWE Intercontinental Championship

Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

C.M. Punk to appear

Royal Rumble fallout

