WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (1/26): Viewership and key demo hit January high, year-over-year January average comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (1/26) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast nertwork averaged 2.475 million viewers, up from 2.408 million, 2.384 million, and 2.465 the prior three weeks.

The average viewership in January was 2.433 million. One year ago, the January 2023 average was 2.346 million. This year’s viewership is up an average of 87,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.71 rating, up from 0.62, 0.64, and 0.67 the prior three weeks. January averaged 0.66. One year ago, January 2023 averaged 0.58. The key demo is up 0.8 year over year in January.

The advertised matches and segments were:

L.A. Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. The Kabuki Warriors – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits go face to face with The Final Testament

Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon accusing him of sex trafficking and making payments to staffer to stay quiet

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: We can’t stop talking about Vince McMahon

CLICK HERE FOR PWTORCH VIP MEMBERSHIP INFORMATION (Includes 35 years of PWTorch Newsletter archives, 20 years of insider podcast archives, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, multiple daily ad-free VIP podcasts compatible with podcast apps including Apple’s native app and Spotify, and an ad-free version of PWTorch.com with exclusive articles.)