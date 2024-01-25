AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/24): Amin’s alt-perspective on Hangman vs. Penta, Darby & Sting talk, Swerve vs. Jeff Hardy, Wardlow vs. Trent, Young Bucks talk about morale, Copeland vs. Suzuki

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 24, 2024

SAVANNAH, GA. AT ENMARKET ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

—AEW Dynamite opening played. The camera zoomed right onto the entrance stage. There was a firework display. The camera showed small shots of fans seated ringside.

—AEW World Champion Samoa Joe came out to a big reaction to start the show. The crowd chanted “Joe! Joe! Joe!” He introduced himself to the crowd as the undisputed and undeniable champion. He said championship matches must be earned. He said people might think they are getting an opportunity at the championship. He said anyone who earns the right to face him will be beat down, just as he did to Hook last week.

Hook came to the ring. The crowd chanted “Hook! Hook! Hook!” He said Joe won and he lost. He offered Joe a handshake. Joe accepted. He pulled Joe in for a handshake. He said he doesn’t know when or where, but he will see Joe again. Joe said he bets he will see Hook again. He told Hook to go to the back of the line. He then called for security to remove Hook from the ring. Three security guards entered the ring. Hook easily took out the security guards. Hook’s music played and he walked to the back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I liked how they had Hook and Joe follow-up after last week’s match. I thought Hook’s promo was solid acknowledging he lost but will see Joe again. Joe for his part did great by blowing off Hook who gave him a competitive match in his first title match. Hook getting some heat back by beating up security was fine. Now the interesting part begins to see what Hook does next after challenging Joe.)

—Excalibur ran down the Dynamite card. Joe joined the commentary team to get a close-up view for his competition. Joe asked who raised Hook? Taz chuckled saying we found out last week. Taz congratulated Joe for winning in impression fashion.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Hangman received a strong reaction from the crowd. Penta did the belt gesture to Joe on commentary. Hangman and Penta began exchanging strikes. Penta rocked Hangman with a superkick. Hangman responded with a pump kick. Penta responded right back, hitting a pair of slingblade. Penta went for a springboard but Hangman caught him with a fallaway slam. Hangman connected with a running shooting star press for a two count. Penta responded by catching Hangman with handstand head scissors. Penta followed with a springboard leg drop for a two count. Hangman and Penta exchanged strikes. Hangman and Penta connected with stereo clotheslines for a double down. [c]

Penta caught Hangman with a tope con hilo to the floor as they returned from break. Penta went for a dive but Hangman moved. Hangman caught Penta with a Death Valley driver for two. Hangman bit on Penta’s mask. Penta responded by catching Hangman charging with a corner superkick. Penta connected with a spinning Death Valley Driver for two. Penta tried to snap Hangman’s arm who blocked. Hangman caught Penta with a popup powerbomb for a two count.

Hangman went for a Dead Eye on the ring apron but Penta blocked. Hangman went for a Buckshot Lariat. Penta caught Hangman with Made in Japan for a two count. Penta went for a Canadian Destroyer on the ring apron. Hangman caught Penta with a Dead Eye on the ring apron. Hangman connected with a flying moonsault to the floor. Hangman rocked Penta with a reverse Buckshot Lariat. Hangman followed with a second Buckshot lariat for the win.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 13:50

—Hangman told Joe he’s taking the AEW World Title from him.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really good back and forth action-packed match that you would expect to see from Hangman and Penta. A strong showing from Hangman as he looked strong in the win. They need to give an explanation to why fans should want to see Hangman get into the championship picture after losing twice to Strickland on PPV.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy backstage. Orange said he accepted Roderick Strong’s challenge for the AEW International Title at Revolution PPV. He said would have defended the title last week but Strong refused. He said he’s going to keep wrestling. He said he spoke to Tony about having both his friends and enemies compete in a match. He said the winner will face him for the International Title on Collision. He said he had to go because Trent Beretta had a match against Wardlow. [c]

—The Young Bucks were walking backstage. A stage hand gave them some show formats. Nicholas told the stage hand it was about time. Matt said the paper said “Banger Alert” and it looked like a good show. Alex Marvez asked Matt and Nick about their first plan of action? Nick told Marvez to show them some respect by calling them by their “passport names” of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Matthew said he and Nicholas are the last two surviving EVPs. Matthew took credit for the backstage morale being through the roof and also taking care of the catering problems.

Matthew and Nicholas kept walking as they bumped into Dante Martin and Darius Martin. Nicholas said they showed up late. Darius said they’ve been here since one. Matthew asked why they weren’t in their gears. Matthew asked for their credentials. Dante said it was Matthew and Nicholas who hired them. Nicholas said next time it will be a fine. Matthew said they were just kidding. They bumped fists. The cut back into the arena. The announcers noted the Jacksons just arrived at the building.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was just a quick example of The Young Bucks new on-screen characters. They are going to be on-screen heel EVPs. I’m kinda intrigued and looking to see how this continues to play out. The Young Bucks do their best character work playing over-the-top obnoxious heels.)

(2) TRENT BERETTA (w/Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Rocky Romero) vs. WARDLOW (w/Undisputed Kingdom)

Wardlow came out to a mild reaction at best. He came out with Adam Cole on crutches and the rest of Undisputed Kingdom by his side. Wardlow took control launching Trent with a UFO spin. Wardlow called for the Powerbomb Symphony but Beretta collapsed to the mat. Beretta played possum catching Wardlow with an inside cradle for a two count. Beretta used Wardlow’s momentum, sending him to the floor. Beretta went for a slingshot but Wardlow nailed him with a right hand. Wardlow launched Beretta into the barricade. [c]

Beretta rocked Wardlow with a jumping knee strike. Beretta connected with a tope onto Wardlow on the floor. Beretta whacked Wardlow with a chair. The referee was distracted with Orange and Best Friends arguing with the Undisputed Kingdom ringside. Beretta caught Wardlow with a half-and-half suplex. Beretta planted Wardlow with a deadlift piledriver for a two count. Wardlow caught Beretta coming off the ropes with a powerslam. Wardlow drilled Beretta with a hangman knee strike. Wardlow planted Beretta with a Last Ride Powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Wardlow in 8:10

—Wardlow teased Beretta after the match. Orange Cassidy entered the ring. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett held Wardlow back. Orange and Best Friends went to help Beretta after the match. Beretta showed frustration shoving Orange aside. Everyone cooled down.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I didn’t expect this match to get as much time as it did. Don’t get me wrong, Beretta is a solid wrestler who usually has good matches. Beretta for the most part has been slotted in a mid-card role. Before joining the Undisputed Kingdom, Wardlow had been just running through people. The match itself was good. Wardlow winning was the right move. It was kinda interesting seeing Wardlow work a competitive match with Beretta. Wardlow just came off as another guy in a group that feels cold.)

—Excalibur hyped the Steel Cage Elimination match between FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House of Black for Collision. They showed a graphic that Bryan Danielson will face Yuji Nagata on Collision as well.

—They aired a highlight package hyping Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki main event.

—Renee hosted a sit-down interview with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazo on the entrance stage. Storm came out with Luther and Mariah May. This was pretty neat as the screen was black & white where Storm sat. The screen was colourful where Purrazzo sat. Storm said she would speak first. She said she had a room massage booked for 11. She said Purrazzo has been recently body shamed. She called it ridiculous. She said there’s so much more to shame about her. She said they have history. She said the history doesn’t give Purrazzo a chance to walk past her and get a title match. She said she had many friends who were less talented than her. She said Purrazzo might be the greatest technical wrestler in the world. She said if Purrazzo steps in the ring with her she would twist her lips so hard she would need an epidural.

Purrazzo said she didn’t come to AEW to make friends. She said she came to become AEW Women’s World Champion. She said the champion used to be her friend and has no problem earning an opportunity. Purrazzo said she doesn’t want to wrestle that delusion sham that Storm is now. She wants to face the Storm who lived in her house and was one of the best in the world. Purrazzo begged Storm to dig down deep and find that version of herself. Purrazzo told Storm to look at her ankle because it probably looks a lot like hers. Purrazzo showed off her tattoo. Storm showed an identical tattoo.

Storm told Purrazzo to take her tattoo and blow it right out of her bum hole. Storm threw a shoe at Purrazzo’s direction. Purrazzo threw a shoe right back. Purrazzo placed Storm in her submission hold. Mariah May pulled Storm away. May moved as Purrazzo booted Luther. May and Storm headed to the back. Purrazzo held up the AEW Women’s Title. She tossed the title towards Luther.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I liked the story they told focusing on their past friendship. Purrazzo looks great and knows how to present herself like a star. I thought Storm overshadowed Purrazzo on the mic. Storm has been doing some of her best character work and everything she just does stands out. This was a fine start to build up the Women’s Title match for the Revolution PPV.) [c]

—Jon Moxley did a backstage promo speaking about Blackpool Combat Club’s wins and championship. He said they had no victory parties. He said they don’t have the time to have parties because there’s always bigger challengers. He said people who come here don’t know what the word Elite means. He said he will maim and pulverize anyone who can’t keep up. He said he was going to step inside the ring on Rampage. He said he would give everything in his heart and soul to the crowd who paid their hard earned money to watch the show. He said he will do it every time.

—Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie were backstage. Valkyrie called them the most TV ready couple in AEW. She said something has been pissing her off. She took issue with Purrazzo cutting the line. She said she knows Purrazzo very well. She challenged Purrazzo to a match next week on Dynamite. She said she’s going to send Purrazzo to the back of the line. Johnny TV and Valkyria made out.

(3) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. JEFF HARDY (w/Matt Hardy)

Prince Nana did his signature dance. Strickland received a great reaction. Jeff Hardy received a solid reaction. There were big chants of “Swerve’s House!” There were chants of “Hardy!” Jeff grabbed Strickland’s belt applying a rollup for a near fall. This took Strickland by surprise. Strickland took control catching Jeff with a backbreaker. Strickland went to pull on Jeff’s arm but Matt stood on the ring apron. This gave Jeff the advantage catching Strickland with a leg sweep. Jeff followed with a reverse leg drop for a two out. Strickland responded by tripping Jeff on the ring apron. Strickland took the lead planting Jeff with a hanging neck breaker on the floor. Strickland placed Jeff on a chair. Strickland mocked Jeff’s pose. This gave Jeff an opening to yank Strickland onto the ring apron. Jeff leaped off the ring steps delivering a flying splash to Strickland against the barricade. [c]

Strickland crotched Jeff on the turnbuckle as they returned from break. Jeff caught Strickland with Whisper in the Wind. Jeff battled back catching Strickland with a reverse modified sling blade. Jeff connected with an elbow drop for a two count. Tony Schiavone on commentary said that would’ve been a big win for Jeff as far as rankings are concerned. Question Tony? Would you like to explain why Hangman is in the AEW Title picture when Strickland beat him twice on PPV?

Strickland responded by yanking Jeff off the ring apron. The action moved to the floor. Strickland went for a suplex. Jeff responded by delivering a Twist of Fate to Strickland onto the ring steps. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it!” Jeff called for the Swanton Bomb but Strickland moved. Strickland took advantage, rocking Jeff with House Call for a two count. Matt stood on the ring apron. Strickland told Matt to back down. Strickland called for Twist of Fate. Jeff caught Strickland with a backslide for a two count. Strickland responded by catching Jeff with a jumping flatliner. Strickland maintained control hitting a vertical suplex. Strickland connected with Swerve Stomp for the win.

WINNER: “Swerve” Strickland in 14:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match. It was nice to see Jeff kinda looking like his old self as he worked hard in the match. A strong showing from Strickland as he’s just working on a completely different level right now. Strickland getting another win should move him closer to challenging Joe for the AEW World Title.)

—Renee congratulated Hangman on his win. Renee mentioned Hangman is 3-0 in the New Year which should put him close to the top of the rankings when they drop at the end of the month. Strickland appeared with Prince Nana. Strickland gloated about his win over Jeff Hardy. Strickland said he’s also undefeated in 2024. Strickland reminded Hangman he was the last person to beat him.

Hangman responded “New Year, New Me, Dumbass!” Hangman said he can’t wait to see someone knock Strickland down the ranking so he doesn’t challenge for the title. Hangman left. Renee brought Hangman back. Renee said both Hangman and Strickland will be in dealers choice matches. Renee said Hangman and Strickland will both be choosing each other’s opponents next week. Strickland left with Nana.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was pretty telling as Hangman just continues to blow off his losses to Strickland. A double turn with Strickland going babyface and Hangman going heel seems to be the direction. Hangman being in the title picture after Strickland beat him twice on PPV makes no sense.)

(4) THUNDER ROSA vs. RED VELVET

Rosa outwrestled Velvet in the early going. Velvet responded by running Rosa into the turnbuckle. Velvet yanked Rosa off the ring apron. They went to a quick commercial break. [c]

Rosa battled back, rocking Velvet with a slingshot double knee in the corner. Rosa planted Velvet with a northern lights suplex for a two count. Velvet battled back, rocking Rosa with combination strikes. Velvet went for a springboard bulldog but Rosa blocked.Rosa battled back kicking Velvet in the midsection. Rosa signalled for the Tijuana Bomb but Velvet escaped. Rosa rocked Velvet with a woo dropkick. Rosa delivered the Tijuana Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 7:15

(Amin’s Thoughts: It’s going to take Rosa some more matches to get back into rhythm as she’s just coming back from injury. This was still a below average women’s match on Dynamite.)

—The crowd cut to the Savannah Banana baseball team at ringside.

—Excalibur hyped the AEW Rampage and Collision matches. Excalibur also hyped next week’s Dynamite matches.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. Schiavone did his over-the-top introduction for Sting. Darby Allin and Sting received great reactions from the crowd. Darby took the mic from Schiavone. He said he’s asked during interviews what it’s like to be Sting’s partner. He also said they bring up how Darby might retire before Sting from the style he works. He said he didn’t want to talk about that right now. He wanted to talk about the impact Sting had on his career. He spoke about starting professional wrestling in 2015. He said he saw Sting’s career potentially end early due to a neck injury. He wondered if his life’s work was cut short. He heard Sting was coming to AEW. He spoke about flying to Sting’s house. He said they were rolling around in a wrestling garage. He said he told Sting he still got it. Matthew and Nicholas were shaking their heads watching backstage.

He told Sting to finish his career on his own team. He spoke about the AEW Ranking being back. He said he and Sting should get an AEW World Tag Team Title match since they are undefeated as a team. He said they would be dumbasses to not take the match. He led the crowd in a “You Still Got It” chant for Sting. He asked if Sting wanted to end his career as an AEW World Tag Team Champion? He handed the mic to Sting. Darby sat on the ground leaned against the bottom turnbuckle. The crowd chanted “Sting!, Sting! Sting!” Sting said “He’s All In!” Darby and Sting hugged.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was an interesting twist with Darby and Sting challenging Ricky Starks and Big Bill to a tag team title match. Could this possibly lead to Matthew and Nicholas beating Sting in his final match at the Revolution PPV to win the AEW Tag Team Titles? Or do Matthew and Nicholas use their EVP roles and add themselves to the tag team title match with Big Bill and Starks? This way Sting could win the AEW World Tag Team Titles in his last match at the Revolution PPV.) [c]

—AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks were standing backstage. Big Bill sarcastically thanked Darby and Sting for addressing them by name and as champion. Big Bill said they accept the challenge. Ricky spoke about facing Sting in his first AEW tag team match career. He said it’s fitting that the best partner he now has will be the end of Sting. He said Sting isn’t making it to Revolution. He told Sting to lay down. He said he can walk over both Darby and Sting.

—ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn came out. They stood on the entrance ramp. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came out to a solid reaction. Max Caster did his usually great pre-match rap.

(5) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN vs. MOGUL EMBASSY (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – AEW World Trios Title match

Caster shined early, rocking Cage with a dropkick. Bowens tagged in the rocking Cage with strikes. Cage responded by running Bowens into their corner. Bowens responded by nailing Cage with an enzuigiri. Bowens went for a tag. Kaun and Liona yanked Bowens and Billy off the ring apron. Prince Nana held onto Bowens foot. Liona took advantage, sending Bowens flying off the ring apron. [c]

Bowens caught Cage with a flying blockbuster as they returned from break. Bowens got Gunn the hot tag. Gunn went for a famouser on Cage. Liona sent Gunn flying with a pounce. Bowens nailed Liona with a superkick. Cage gave Bowens an F5. Caster gave Cage the Attitude Adjustment. Kaun rocked Caster with a woo dropkick. Kaun delivered a Pedigree to Gunn for a two count. Prince Nana placed a chair inside the ring. Kaun grabbed the chair. Aubrey Edwards was distracted with Prince Nana who was standing on the ring apron.

Jay White grabbed the chair from Kaun. This gave Billy the opening to plant Kaun with a pump handle slam. Prince Nana was still standing on the ring apron. Aubrey Edwards just watched as Austin and Colten Gunn delivered a double powerbomb sending Prince Nana crashing through a table. The match kept continuing on as Bowens and Caster gave Liona a 3D. Billy delivered the famouser to Kaun. Caster connected with the Mic Drop. Billy covered Kaun for the win.

WINNERS: Anthony Bowens, Max Caster & Billy Gunn in 8:55 to retain the AEW World Trios Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: I couldn’t care less about the match because Mogul Embassy just lost the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles last week. This week they had an AEW World Trios Title match. This kinda shows that wins/loses don’t really matter as much in this company. This is just another example of why you can’t take the ranking seriously either. Let me give my thoughts on the match itself. The match wasn’t boring because there was a lot going on with all the outside interference. My question is why not just announce this as a No DQ match? They just made Aubrey Edwards look bad Aubrey Edwards as she didn’t do anything just watching The Gunns attack Prince Nana. The Acclaimed gets strong reactions from the crowds but kinda feels like a stale act. I’m guessing Bullet Club’s gold involvement leads to a possible unification match for both the AEW and ROH Six-Man Titles at the Revolution PPV. The reason being none of those titles feel important right now.)

—They aired a highlight package on Serena Deeb who returns to action this week on Collision.

(6) ADAM COPELAND vs. MINORU SUZUKI

Copeland received a great reaction and a nice firework display. It’s cool seeing the crowd chant along to Kazi Mi No Re when Suzuki makes his entrance. The bell rang as there was a chant of “Holy S*it!” Copeland and Suzuki began exchanging huge forearm smashes. Copeland took control rocking Copeland with huge strikes. Copeland called for Gotch Piledriver but Copeland broke free. Copeland went for a spear. Suzuki intercepted Copeland, catching him in a guillotine hold. Copeland broke free, sending Suzuki crashing through the barricade. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it!”

Copeland and Suzuki exchanged strikes from their knees. Copeland and Suzuki fell to the mat after connecting with stereo slaps. Schiavone said he got breaking news on commentary. They aired a graphic announcing Big Bill & Starks will defend the AEW Tag Team Title against Darby & Sting in two week from Phoenix in Dynamite. Copeland caught Suzuki with an Impaler DDT. The crowd was split chanting for Copeland and Suzuki.

Copeland called for a spear. Suzuki caught Copeland with a Fujiwara arm bar. Copeland grabbed the ropes to force a break. Suzuki went for a sleeper hold. Copeland broke free as he tore off the turnbuckle padding. Copeland caught Suzuki with a spear for a two count. Suzuki rose up catching Copeland in a rear-naked choke. Copeland broke free, sending Suzuki into the exposed turnbuckle. Copeland connected with the Killswitch for the win.

WINNER: Adam Copeland in 8:55

—They cut to a split screen of TNT Champion Christian Cage looking on in disgust. Copeland asked for a microphone after the match.He said he’s never been hit that hard in his lift. He said he respects Suzuki. He offered a handshake. Suzuki refused and left the ring. He said would’ve been disappointed if Suzuki shook his hand. He said that it was a war that Christian know nothing about. He told Christian he’s still coming for him. Copeland’s music played. He high five fans at ringside. He wore a Sting mask at ringside. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was pretty cool seeing Copeland and Suzuki sharing the same ring. Suzuki works better having a Strong Style match. To Copeland’s credit he worked Suzuki’s style match. This was a good hard hitting match. Copeland winning a series of open challenges is a great way to earn another shot at the TNT Title which should likely happen at the Revolution PPV.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS: There were some good matches on the show. We see good matches on Dynamite every week. This wasn’t a good or bad episode of Dynamite. I would just call this just a standard episode of Dynamite. Having a small crowd that lacked energy probably played a part. The low attendance at shows should raise some concern. The product just feels flat.

