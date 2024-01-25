AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (1/24): Viewership and key demo ratings for show headlined by Copeland vs. Suzuki, plus year-ago comparisons and ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 837,000 viewers, down from 891,000 the prior weeks. The current ten week rolling average is 832,000, so this week’s episode is in line with the recent average.

One year ago this week Dynamite drew 1,003,000 viewers, so this week’s viewership is down 166,000 viewers from a year ago. The ten week rolling average one year ago was 918,000, so Dynamite is down 86,000 on average the last ten weeks.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating. The ten week rolling average was 0.28, so this week is in line with the recent average.

One year ago this week Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating, so this week’s demo rating is down 0.06 from last year. The ten week rolling average was 0.30, so the current average is down 0.03 compared to last year.

These matches and segments were advertised for the program:

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy – AEW World Trios Championship Match

Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland

Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page

Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo to face-to-face interview

Sting & Darby Allin to speak

