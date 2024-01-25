VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Raw-Netflix deal, Okada’s future, Kevin Patrick, Royal Rumble preview, NJPW, AEW and WWE TV reviews, UFC (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Detailed analysis of the WWE Raw-Netflix deal
- Kazuchika Okada’s future including a new framing based on what his mindset might be
- Kevin Patrick removed as play-by-play announcer on WWE Smackdown
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including praise for the Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk announcement
- WWE Royal Rumble preview and predictions
- Review of latest NXT episode
- Reviews of AEW Rampage and Collision
- Latest from New Japan and UFC
