VIP AUDIO 1/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Raw-Netflix deal, Okada’s future, Kevin Patrick, Royal Rumble preview, NJPW, AEW and WWE TV reviews, UFC (99 min.)

January 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Detailed analysis of the WWE Raw-Netflix deal
  • Kazuchika Okada’s future including a new framing based on what his mindset might be
  • Kevin Patrick removed as play-by-play announcer on WWE Smackdown
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including praise for the Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk announcement
  • WWE Royal Rumble preview and predictions
  • Review of latest NXT episode
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage and Collision
  • Latest from New Japan and UFC

