VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Wells look back at the 1994 WWF Royal Rumble. Undertaker vs. Yokozuna, Bret & Owen vs. Quebecers, Royal Rumble match proper, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells returns to “Then and Now” to look back at the 1994 Royal Rumble event with Frank Peteani. They talk about the craziness of the angle run between Yokozuna and the Undertaker in their casket match for the WWF Championship, Owen Hart turning on his brother Bret, Bret and Lex Luger co-winning the Royal Rumble, and the implications of that moving forward. They throw in some discussion on current events including whether the WWE needs the Rock at this year’s WrestleMania.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO