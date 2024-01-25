VIP AUDIO 1/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s On the Telly?” Tom Green returns to talk Jimmy Hart era WCW Saturday Night, Shotgun in San Antonio, and a whole lot of madness in between (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the returning Tom Green for 2024’s first edition of “What’s On the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. The series kicked off last year with Tom, and he brought the goods again with an incredible selection from WCW in 2000. It’s the beginning of the Jimmy Hart era of WCW Saturday Night, and if you know what that means, you know the guys will be discussing all things Power Plant, 3 Count, and even the return of What’s On the Telly favorite Frankie Lancaster! This was an insane show leading into one of WCW’s most infamous PPVs ever – Souled Out 2000. Speaking of PPV go-home shows, Alan’s pick provided the same, as we go back to 1997 and the sheer chaos of Shotgun Saturday Night the night before The Royal Rumble in The Alamo Dome. Terry Funk running wild, a very surly Steve Austin, luchadors, Vladimir, and the first ever one-on-one meeting between Paul and Dwayne. No stone is left unturned on this month’s exploration of wrestling telly!

