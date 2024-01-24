AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/24): Keller’s report on Copeland vs. Suzuki, Penta vs. Hangman, Jeff Hardy vs. Strickland, Sting & Darby speak, Acclaimed & Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
JANUARY 24, 2024
SAVANNAH, GA. AT ENMARKET ARENA
AIRED LIVE ON TBS
Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone
Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,820 tickets had been distributed with the arena set up for 2,535.
[HOUR ONE]
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy – AEW World Trios Championship Match
- Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland
- Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland
- Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page
- Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo to face-to-face interview
- Sting & Darby Allin to speak
