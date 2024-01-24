FREE PODCAST 1/24 – WKPWP Wednesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Cody’s comments to CBS Sports and fans off camera about his future, AEW’s ranking returning, Rumble predictions, Ziggler/Nemeth in TNA, video games, Cody-Punk, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Wednesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from PWTorch. They discuss these topics:
- Cody’s comments to CBS Sports and fans off camera about his future
- Royal Rumble predictions
- Nic Nemeth transitions from Dolph Ziggler effectively in TNA
- AEW rankings returning
- Fox and NBC promote WWE during NFL games
- WWE 2K24 and AEW Fight Forever
- And more.
