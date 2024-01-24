FREE PODCAST 1/24 – WKPWP Wednesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss Cody’s comments to CBS Sports and fans off camera about his future, AEW’s ranking returning, Rumble predictions, Ziggler/Nemeth in TNA, video games, Cody-Punk, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Wednesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from PWTorch. They discuss these topics:

Cody’s comments to CBS Sports and fans off camera about his future

Royal Rumble predictions

Nic Nemeth transitions from Dolph Ziggler effectively in TNA

AEW rankings returning

Fox and NBC promote WWE during NFL games

WWE 2K24 and AEW Fight Forever

And more.

