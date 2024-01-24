FREE PODCAST 1/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Pro Wrestling Grind’s Love It Loud including Skyros vs. Mooney, Miracle Generation vs. Mane Event, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Pro Wrestling Grind’s Love It Loud, a very good two hours of pro wrestling highlighted by a main event of Mike Skyros vs. Ryan Mooney for the GRIND title, Miracle Generation in a rare heel appearance squaring off against the Mane Event for the IWTV tag titles, Delmi Exo vs. Travis Huckabee, and more. They also discuss Raw’s move to Netflix. For VIP listeners, they check out a couple of matches from Limitless wrestling, including Waves and Curls vs. the Rich and Powerful and Alexander Hammerstone vs. TJ Crawford in an awesome match.

