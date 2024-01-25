News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/24 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Hook addresses Joe, Hangman vs. Penta, Swerve vs. Hardy, Thunder Rosa back in action, Darby pays tribute to Sting, Bucks throw weight around, Copeland vs. Suzuki (24 min.)

January 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 24 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Hook addressing Samoa Joe, “Hangman” Page vs. Penta, “Swerve” Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy, Thunder Rosa back in action, Darby pays tribute to Sting, the Young Bucks throw their weight around, and more.

