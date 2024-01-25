FREE PODCAST 1/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Sting & Darby, Copeland vs. Suzuki, AEW Women’s Division depth, Hook-Joe angle, live callers, mailbag (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite including the set-up for Sting & Darby Allin getting a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles in two weeks, the Samoa Joe-Hook angle, Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki, AEW Women’s Division depth, the small crowd hurting the atmosphere of the show, and much more with live callers and emails thorough.
