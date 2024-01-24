AEW Rampage Ratings Report (1/19/2024): Viewership and demo rating for show headlined by Darby vs. Jeff Hardy, plus year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (1/19) episode of AEW Rampage averaged 390,000 viewers, in line with the 396,000 the prior week. One year ago, the Jan. 20 episode drew 464,000 viewers. The current ten-week rolling average is 342,000. The same ten-week period last year averaged 469,000. Rampage is averaging 127,000 fewer viewers this year than last year during the same ten-week period.

Friday’s Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demo, matching the ten-week rolling average.

The show headlined with Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin.