10 YRS AGO – NXT TV RESULTS (1/22/2014): Xavier Woods vs. Rusev, plus Natalya, Neville, C.J. Parker (Juice Robinson), Summer Rae, Bo Dallas, Sami Zayn, Cesaro

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

January 22, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] No pre-credits videos this week. Emma has been showing up in house shows lately, so it will be interesting to see where her storylines go.

Byron Saxton, Tom Phillips, and Tensai are standing up and turned away from the ring to introduce the show, and then they introduce the new ring announcer, Eden. She’s actually not new, she’s been an NXT and Superstars announcer before, and is married to Cody Rhodes. She introduces Adrian Neville, who gets a good reception. He is facing the “already in the ring” Wesley Blake, who is dudded up in a leather vest and a cowboy hat. Blake declines a handshake from Neville.

1 – ADRIAN NEVILLE vs. WESLEY BLAKE

Blake with a wristlock, but Neville easily jumps out of it and turns it around. Neville easily controls the much larger Blake. Neville even lands a back body drop leading to a missile dropkick off the second rope. Blake kicks Neville in the middle and goes on a short attack of basic offense. Neville kicks Blake’s feet out, and Blake rolls halfway across the ring so Neville can hit the Red Arrow.

WINNER: Adrian Neville in 4:00. Squash match to let us know that Neville can easily handle a larger opponent, and let his skill set shine.

Backstage, Devin Taylor interviews Summer Rae, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte. Devin wants to know where Charlotte as been. She makes a limousines and jets reference and dumps all over Bayley. Summer Rae says 2014 is their year, starting with her match against Natalya.

Xavier Woods comes out to “Somebody Call My Momma” to face Alexander Rusev, who demolished him a few weeks ago. No leather skirt for Rusev this week, and he has changed his foot wraps to black. The new look makes him seem like more of an athlete.

2 – XAVIER WOODS vs. ALEXANDER RUSEV (w/Lana)

Tensai compares Rusev to Brock Lesnar and Batista, but no-sells an A-Train reference. Woods with a moment of offense and Rusev tries to break his face on the mount. Rusev pulls a “Kickboxer” and signals for knees and delivers in the corner. Woods headbutts Rusev to get some traction. Rusev shoves Woods off and hits a leaping sidekick, to set up The Accolade for a fast tap-out.

WINNER: Alexander Rusev in 3:00.

[Q2] Post-match, Rusev puts on The Accolade again to Tensai’s anger. Sin Cara’s music hits and he makes the save with a single leg scissors take down. Rusev stews.

There’s a “Banner Raising Ceremony” up for Bo Dallas to celebrate his record-braking title run, and C.J. Parker facing Antonio Cesaro up next. My money says that putting Parker against Cesaro at FSU puts even more go-away heat on Parker.

And here is is… a handful of females howling for Cesaro, and just about everyone in the house on their feet clapping for Cesaro. Even the announcers are forced to acknowledge it.

3 – C.J. PARKER vs. ANTONIO CESARO

Parker manages to put Cesaro in the corner, drawing some caution from Cesaro. Cesaro gets knees up on a leg drop and Parker is reeling. Cesaro nearly rips Parker’s head off with a chinlock. Cesaro telegraphs a back body drop and Parker goes on the attack. Top rope crossbody gets two for Parker. Parker catches boos on an airplane spin. Parker celebrates letting Cesaro surprise him with the Cesaro Swing. The Neutralizer ends this.

WINNER: Antonio Cesaro in 3:45. Merely a set up for…

… Sami Zayn coming out on crutches. Cesaro mocks his injury. Zayn says that 2013 was a great year for him, and credits his two-out-of-three falls match with Antonio Cesaro for putting him on the rocket ship up, but says that the match is his only black eye since he lost. Zayn requests a rematch. Cesaro goes up the ramp, takes the mic, says “no” and walks away.

[J.J.’s Reax: Look, we all loved that match, but why (in storylines) would Cesaro agree to a re-match? He’s proven he’s the better wrestler in what is typically used as a feud-ending gimmick match. ]

Devin Taylor interviews The Miz backstage. He puts over FSU. C.J. Parker interrupts to say that he is really bummed out. He wants to know why he is getting boos. Miz says he understands why Parker gets booed, and Miz does the “Really?” routine. He says that Parker just interrupted the most “must see” WWE Superstar, and Parker says that Miz must have a “ginormous carbon footprint” because he is “spewing toxic waste.” Parker slaps Miz and walks away.

[J.J.’s Reax: Nice to see them address the elephant in the room, which is Parker’s failure to catch on as a face. Where does Miz fit into this? Ironic, using him as a foil for this problem.]

Renee Young has joined the announcers for a four person booth. Natalya and Bayley come out. Young contrasts Rae and Natalya in terms of how they pursue their goals, to provide a strong voice of morality.

4 – NATALYA (w/Bayley) vs. SUMMER RAE (w/Sasha Banks)

Natalya with early control, but Rae turns it around.

[Q3] Rae starts to work Natalya’s leg, but Natalya puts a boot to her rear to send her over the ropes. Rae ducks the discus clothesline, goes for a roundhouse but Natalya grabs the leg, takes her down, and puts on the Sharpshooter. Rae quickly taps.

WINNER: Natalya in 3:30. No outside interference, clean mid-ring tap-out, and both Natalya and Summer Rae showed a number of new spots. That’s refreshing, given that it looked like a Teddy Long Special was in the works.

Devin Taylor has Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady backstage. Amore would be glad to give an update. He gives some weird answer about being able to fly. Cassady translates and says that Amore is doing fine. Aiden English interrupts and dismisses Devin Taylor, and reminds Cassady that he has an in-ring victory over him. Cassady reminds English of all the cheap shots he’s taken and says that he’s surprised English hasn’t gone home with the ugly girl from the party. Cassady and Amore leave as English warms up his singing.

Bo Dallas comes out to the usual “No More Bo” chants, as he introduces his Banner Raising Ceremony. He thinks the fans chant “let’s go Bo!” and thanks them. He didn’t ask for “this” but it is a great honor and he “humbly” accepts. He thanks his friends and family in the audience, like his third cousin Charles, his sister’s college roommate, and his fourth grade teacher. And of course, the Bo-lievers. Tensai chides Dallas for his lack of humility as Dallas shows off his banner on the ‘Tron.

Adrian Neville interrupts the ceremony. Dallas thinks Neville is out to congratulate him, but Neville says that isn’t the reason. Neville is out on behalf of himself, “everyone here,” the FSU students and staff, and the entire WWE, to tell Dallas to shut up. Kofi Kingston wants his promo back. Neville puts Dallas on notice. Dallas reminds Neville about his previous title shot, where he took 4:45 to beat a “nobody.” Dallas says that he would beat Neville faster than that, so there is no point in a rematch.

Triple H interrupts on the ‘Tron, and offers to settle the dispute. He points out that Neville’s last title shot had a disappointing end. Neville can get another title shot if he can last more than 4:45 against Bo Dallas. That title match may happening on February 27 on the live NXT episode, and the Beat the Clock match is right now.

[J.J.’s Reax: WWE is often (rightfully) criticized for their lack of consistency and short memory, but NXT hardly falls victim to this. Nice to see the events from weeks or months ago play a role in current stories.]

[Q4]

5 – ADRIAN NEVILLE vs. BO DALLAS – Beat-the-clock challenge, #1 contender match

Dallas is still in street clothes, and Neville is still in his gear. Neville dumps Dallas out of the ring, and Neville keeps him out. Neville gets tripped up on the apron and Dallas seems happy to take a count out victory. Neville gets in at nine, but Dallas tries a quick cover for two. Dallas tries a suplex into a cover for two. Powerslam gets two for Dallas. Dallas is starting to get cocky and slowing down. Neville with his high speed offense.

Neville wants the Red Arrow, but Dallas rolls out of the ring before Neville hits it. Dallas lingers outside the ring as the clock gets to fifteen seconds. Dallas gets sent over the ropes, and Neville scampers away when he re-enters the ring to run the clock down.

WINNER: Adrian Neville in 4:45. Predictable ending given the wording of Triple H’s announcement.

Post-match, Dallas tries a sneak attack, but eats ringpost and then the Red Arrow.

Final Reax: It is pretty clear that my previous complaints about Alex Riley’s announcing are the result of a deliberate decision, because this week Byron Saxton was playing an insufferable heel announcer when he has been more balanced in the past. Decent bridge episode to advance storylines. It will be a relief when Dallas loses the title, but is Neville the right person? Dallas draws nuclear heat.

