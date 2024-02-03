VIP AUDIO 2/2 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Cody makes his decision, Rock appears, Bayley choose Iyo Sky as her opponent, Logan-Owens react to Rumble match, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Cody Rhodes announcing his decision to cede his earned match against Roman Reigns to The Rock, Bayley choose Iyo Sky as her opponent after which Damage CTRL attacked Bayley, Logan Paul and Kevin Owens react to Rumble match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO