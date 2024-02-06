FREE PODCAST 2/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: Fans chant “Rocky sucks,” announcers tout fan passion regarding Cody-Rock situation, will WWE change course, live callers and emailers sound off (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. The primary focus of the show is the ongoing fallout from the controversial decision to have Cody Rhodes had over his earned WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns to The Rock. Might WWE change their mind? Is Rock regretting this due to the crowd booing him on Raw and lashing out on social media? Did the announcers strikes the right tone in hyping the WrestleMania press conference and making it seem like Roman vs. Rock isn’t locked in yet? Is Rock the bad guy in this or an innocent victim of a difficult situation? And so much more with diverse and passionate views from callers and emails.

