AEW Collision Ratings Report (2/3): Without competition Collision rebounds from last week, but still below ten-week average

Last Saturday’s (2/3) episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 404,000 viewers, up from 300,000 the prior week up against the NFL playoffs, but below the 441,000 from two weeks ago. The current ten-week average, which included a lot of tough nights of competition including Survivor Series, is 412,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision drew a 0.12 rating up from 0.06 last week and in line with the previous few weeks 0.12, 0.10, 0.13. The ten-week rolling average is 0.12.