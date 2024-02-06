VIP AUDIO 2/5 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Fans chant “Rocky sucks” and Seth and Cody react to it, Drew shows off new Punk t-shirt, Gunther celebrates 600 days as champ, Cody vs. Nakamura in bullrope match (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including fans chanting “Rocky sucks” as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes react to it, Drew McIntyre shows off new Punk t-shirt, Gunther celebrates 600 days as champ, Cody vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in bullrope match, Kabuki Warriors vs. Chance & Carter for tag titles, Sami Zayn sitdown interview, and more.

