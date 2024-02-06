FREE PODCAST 2/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-6-2014) Punk departs WWE, Sting headed to WWE, John Cena becoming a “legacy star,” live callers, emails (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (2-6-2014) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell takes live phone calls and emails covering a variety of subjects including C.M. Punk’s WWE exit and future, John Cena’s career stage and whether he’s become a “legacy star,” TNA’s “new investor” storyline, Japanese wrestling, and much more. Plus, PWTorch columnist Sean Radican calls in to discuss independent news and WWE Network’s effect on iPPV providers.
