NXT PREVIEW (2/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

February 5, 2024

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin to celebrate Dusty Rhodes Classic victory
  • Lexis King vs. Riley Osbourne
  • Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
  • Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice
  • Carmelo Hayes to explain his attack on Trick Williams

