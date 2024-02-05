NXT PREVIEW (2/6): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin to celebrate Dusty Rhodes Classic victory
- Lexis King vs. Riley Osbourne
- Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
- Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice
- Carmelo Hayes to explain his attack on Trick Williams
