VIP AUDIO 2/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (2-3-2006): McMahon tanning salon incident, TNA moving to prime time, reassessing TNA signing Sting, Michaels-Vince feud, Edge’s hot run, is Triple H WM main event worthy? (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 3, 2006 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

In-depth discussion of the allegations levied against Vince McMahon this week and the various potential ramifications.

TNA’s pending move to prime time on Spike TV.

TNA’s strong ratings.

Any second thoughts on second-guessing the Sting signing.

More on the pending prime time slot for TNA.

Whether the X Division is getting lost in the shuffle or featured better than ever.

The Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon feud.

Edge’s hot run being detailed and the politics surrounding it.

Whether Triple H is worthy of headlining WrestleMania 22 at this point.

Rob Van Dam’s return.

Thoughts on this week’s Raw including Goldust, Shelton’s Mamma, Trish-Mickie, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO