VIP AUDIO 2/7 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss breaking news that Scott D’Amore was replaced as TNA president, review Impact featuring a Frankie Kazarian promo, Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the surprising breaking news that Scott D’Amore was replaced as TNA president, including what could be ahead for TNA and D’Amore. They also review the latest episode of Impact TV, which featured a Frankie Kazarian promo, a good Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight match, and an excellent tag team match between ABC and The Grizzled Young Vets.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO