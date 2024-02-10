FREE PODCAST 2/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: WrestleMania XL Kickoff fallout, Levesque promo, Chamber qualifiers, Bayley addresses Damage CTRL, on-site report, live callers (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Travis Bryant to discuss WWE Smackdown including the follow-up on the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event the night before with a pivot to Elimination Chamber qualifying matches – Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles and Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn. Also, Bayley addresses the break-up of Damage CTRL, Paul Levesque addresses the Kickoff Show happenings, and more. They are joined by live callers and an on-site correspondent who detailed crowd reactions and three non-televised matches including Gable Steveson vs. Cameron Grimes before Smackdown and Cody in the finale including addressing the fans afterward.

