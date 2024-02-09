VIP AUDIO 2/9 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Levesque recaps WrestleMania Kickoff show and shifts to finding opponent for Seth, Orton faces Sami, Styles faces Drew, Belair faces Michin, Bayley addresses Damage CTRL (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Paul Levesque recapping WrestleMania Kickoff show and shifts to finding opponent for Seth, Randy Orton vs. Sami, A.J. Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair vs. Michin, Bayley addresses Damage CTRL, and more.

