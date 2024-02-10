VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #797 (February 14, 2004): Keller’s annual in-depth Smackdown roster depth chart, Austin’s WM role, McNeill reviews Foley DVD, Powell’s list of little things that drive him nuts, MLW folds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #797 cover-dated February 14, 2004: This issue includes The Top Five Stories of the Week: What are this week’s big five stories? What finished no. 1? Steve Austin’s role at WrestleMania, Zach Gowen’s departure from WWE, Major League Wrestling folds, WWE in Japan, and more… Wade Keller’s Annual Smackdown Roster Rankings: A depth chart of the entire Smackdown roster evaluated in-depth with perspective on rankings in past years and a forecast into their futures… The Cover Story by Wade Keller looking at the various directions the murky WWE Title and World Title could go headed into and out of WrestleMania 20. Pat McNeill’s In-Depth Overview and Review of the recently released Mick Foley DVD… The WWE Notebook and TNA Newswire packed with exclusive insight into behind the scenes happenings over the past week. This is first-generation backstage news not reported anywhere else… Wade Keller’s in-depth review of the new Ring of Honor release, “Main Event Spectacles”… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” editorial looking at the New Era WWE and the ROH New Revolution… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” column featuring “The little things in wrestling that drive me nuts”…Plus the NWA-TNA PPV Report, Results of all WWE shows in the U.S. and Japan over the past week, two Backtrack features looking at the Torch Newsletter 10 Years Ago This Week, and the Weekly Schedule…

