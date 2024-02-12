FREE PODCAST 2/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-12-2019) Mike McMahon & Andrew Soucek discuss the possibility of Orton or Batista joining AEW, Impact’s low TV rating, AEW PPV ticket sales, Sandman & Dreamer (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (2-12-2019) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek who discuss the Impact ratings and whether they could really be this low, RVD and Sabu coming to Impact, AEW’s Double or Nothing ticket event, Kenny Omega, the possibility of Randy Orton or Batista going to AEW, the Lucha Brothers wrestling everywhere, and MLW Fusion moving to Saturday nights. They also run down the results from Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion from this past weekend and discuss the Sandman’s return to team with Dreamer in MLW.

