WWE RAW RESULTS (2/12): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, WrestleMania press conference fallout with Cody and Seth, plus Liv, Truth, Knight

WWE RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 9,130 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,911.

[HOUR ONE]

(1) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) & JEY USO vs. IMPERIUM (Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Kaiser and Kofi started the match trading forearm strikes and chops to the chest. Kaiser knocked Kofi down with a kick to the chest before receiving a dropkick. New Day hit Kaiser with a Penalty kick, sliding clothesline, splash and elbow drop sequence. Jey crushed Kaiser with a running hip attack, forcing him to give Vinci the tag. Gunther distracted Jey, allowing Vinci to attack him from behind. Gunther tore off Jey’s shirt and blasted him with a huge chop to the chest, followed by a series of forearms from Kaiser. Jey nailed Vinci and Kaiser with forearm strikes, only for Gunther to shut him down with a big boot, as WWE RAW went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jey planted Kaiser with a back suplex, reaching Woods for the hot tag. Woods knocked Gunther off the apron while Kofi crushed Vinci with a high crossbody. New Day put Vinci down with a scissor kick, a Tornado DDT and a high crossbody to the back for a two count. Woods pulled Kaiser off the apron, only for Kaiser to smash his head into the steel steps. Kofi took Vinci down with a leaping clothesline, setting him up for the Boom Drop.

Kaiser grasped Kofi’s leg to stop the Trouble in Paradise before nailing his head into the steel steps. Vinci clocked Kofi with a running kick to the face, allowing Gunthre to beat him down. Kofi knocked Vinci and Kaiser off the apron, but Gunther shut him down with a chop to the chest. Gunther clobbered Jey with a forearm strike before putting Kofi in a deep Boston Crab. Jey slapped Gunther to break the hold, starting a confrontation, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kaiser knocked Woods off the apron before receiving a back body drop from Kofi. Jey got the hot tag to drop Vinci and Kaiser with Samoan drops and running hip attacks. Jey caught Vinci and Kaiser with superkicks, forcing Gunther to step in. Gunther withstood Jey’s chop before knocking him down with a chop to the chest. Jey clocked Gunther with an enzuigiri, followed by a high crossbody for a two count. Gunther blocked a Spear and flattened Jey with a chop to the chest.

Gunther knocked Kofi and Woods off the apron before dropping Jey with a ripcord lariat for a nearfall. Jey blocked a diving splash with his knees, setting him up for a Spear. Kaiser broke the pinfall before receiving a dropkick from Woods. Kofi smashed Kaiser’s head into the ring post while Vinci tagged in. Vinci and Jey traded kicks to the head, until the New Day and Jey hit VInci with a modified 1D. Kofi and Woods took care of Kaiser with dives while Jey scored the win with the Uso Splash.

WINNERS: New Day & Jey Uso at 19:50

(Pomares’s Analysis: A fun and lengthy opener to get the crowd excited and continue the Jey Uso vs. Gunther rivalry. Gunther doesn’t lose often, even in multi-man matches, so this victory for Jey feels fairly meaningful. Additionally, I can’t remember the last time the show actually started with a match and not with a promo from either Cody, Seth, Punk or Judgment Day.)

– A video package with numerous highlights from the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference was shown.

– Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Bronson Reed.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package featuring Andrade talking about his return to WWE and claiming that the direction was now clear.

– A recap of Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton qualifying to the Elimination Chamber was shown.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins & B-Fab) vs. BRONSON REED – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Reed cracked Lashley with a headbutt and a corner splash, only for Lashley to retaliate with the Hurt Lock. Reed managed to corner Lashley, but Lashley quickly shut him down with a clothesline. Lashley accidentally crashed into the ring post, allowing Reed to hit him with a diving shoulder tackle and send him over the barricade, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Reed knocked Lashley off his feet with a clothesline, but couldn’t follow up with a suplex. Lashley caught Reed with a kick to the abdomen and a flatliner, followed by a suplex for a two count. Lashley attacked Reed with a series of corner clotheslines, until Reed nailed him with a thrust kick and a Death Valley Driver. Reed hit Reed with a body block, only for Lashley to floor him with a modified spinebuster. Reed blocked the Spear with his knee before putting Lashley down with an uranage and a senton. Lashley stopped Reed atop the turnbuckle and tossed his body across the ring, setting him up for a Spear and the win.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley at 8:38

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid hoss match with a bit of an unexpected ending. I actually expected Bronson Reed to win after Final Testament interference, so Reed could have a big match in Australia. Lashley is most likely losing after interference and unless they have some last-minute plans, I don’t see Reed making the Elimination Chamber card.)

– A recap of Sami Zayn saving Cody Rhodes from Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura assaulting him last week was shown.

– Earlier today, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn about his loss on SmackDown and his upcoming match with Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami talked about the feeling of embarrassment and trying to prove himself that he was still a top contender. Nakamura interrupted Sami’s interview with a video on the screens. Nakamura told Sami that he would love to see his true side tonight and that he would pick up his warsoul.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to talk about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Cody said that the reason he was able to make the choice was because of the fans. He said that he didn’t want to get emotional because it would turn him into a crybaby. Cody showed footage from The Rock calling Cody’s fans crybabies in Pat McAfee’s show. Cody said that The Rock doesn’t listen and slapped him, despite never speaking ill of his family. He told The Rock that he would hit him back before being interrupted by Seth Rollins.

– Rollins told Cody that he understood his choice to face Roman at WrestleMania. Rollins told Cody that he must defeat Roman and take his power away to give it back to the people. He asked Cody what his plan was, reminding him how the Usos, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa interfered. Rollins warned Cody that this year, he would have to deal with The Rock. Rollins told Cody that he didn’t need to fight this battle alone, putting over how big of a threat Roman and Rock are. He mentioned how he was the man best fit to be Cody’s shield before walking away.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent segment that officially established Seth Rollins as an element. The lack of acknowledgment of Cody giving The Rock his title shot in the first place was disappointing, but ultimately expected. Cody was good as usual, but it was Rollins who cut the much stronger and meaningful promo. Also, it was a bit odd that Rollins didn’t really reference his own title at any point, making it feel more insignificant than usual.)

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley informed Jey Uso that he would challenge for the Intercontinental title next week.

– Liv Morgan made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Zoey Stark.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown with Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark explaining why they would both qualify to Elimination Chamber.

(3) LIV MORGAN vs. ZOEY STARK – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Stark smashed Liv’s head into the turnbuckle, only for Liv to stomp her down in the corner. Stark nailed Liv with a clothesline, followed by a stomp to the back. Liv knocked Stark off her feet with a hurracarrana before blasting her with a springboard enzuigiri. Stark blocked a suicide dive with a forearm strike, only for Liv to knock her off the apron with a forearm of her own. Stark dropped Liv with a Death Valley Driver on the apron, as WWE RAW went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Liv nailed Stark with a diving Codebreaker for a close two count. Stark blocked a jumping knee with a powerbomb, but Liv kicked out at two. Stark knocked Liv off her feet with a missile dropkick, but Liv responded with a crucifix bomb for a nearfall. Liv tried to go for a Codebreaker, only for Stark to catapult her into the corner. Liv managed to crush Stark with a double stomp before receiving a thrust kick for a two count. Stark missed a Phoenix Splash, allowing Liv to finish her with a Codebreaker and the Oblivion.

WINNER: Liv Morgan at 9:14

(Pomares’s Analysis: It was a fine match that didn’t connect with the crowd until the final few seconds. Liv’s story is that she wants revenge against Rhea Ripley, but Becky Lynch is already the top contender, so I don’t know what Liv does at WrestleMania at this point.)

– Backstage, R-Truth tried to walk alongside the rest of Judgment Day, but Damian Priest insisted on telling Truth that he was never part of the group and the joke was over. Priest told Truth that tonight would be an execution.

– JD McDonagh made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against R-Truth.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, R-Truth tried to contact The Miz, so he could have his back before he faced Judgment Day.

(4) R-TRUTH vs. JD MCDONAGH (w/Damian Priest, Finn Bálor & Dominik Mysterio)

Truth attacked JD with a series of right hands before smashing his head into the turnbuckle. Truth planted JD with a hip toss, setting him up for a corner splash and a back body drop. Before JD could react, Truth dropped him with an Attitude Adjustment, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Truth knocked JD down with a series of shoulder tackles and a back suplex. JD blocked the Five Knuckle Shuffle, only for Truth to hit him with a leg lariat. Truth hit JD with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but couldn’t follow with the Attitude Adjustment. Truth nailed JD with the Lie Detector, only for JD to knock him out with the Devil Inside.

WINNER: McDonagh at 6:51

– After the match, the Judgment Day tried to beat R-Truth down, but he was able to knock JD, Finn and Dominik off their feet. Damian Priest clobbered Truth with a forearm strike, until DIY showed up to chase them away.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Just a short match to keep the R-Truth and Judgment Day plate spinning. DIY making the save was a bit of a surprise since it felt like they were out of the title picture. I’m really hoping Bate & Dunne win the titles at Elimination Chamber, so we can avoid Miz & Truth becoming the title contenders at Mania.)

– Backstage, Cody Rhodes told Sami Zayn that he believed in him before they hugged.

[Commercial Break]

