WWE RAW RESULTS (2/12): Keller’s report on R-Truth vs. McDonagh, New Day & Jey Uso vs. Imperium, Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark, Bronson vs. Lashley, Knight vs. Ivar

WWE RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 9,130 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,911.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the exterior of what Michael Cole called “the legendary Rupp Arena.” Then they showed Cody Rhodes arriving at the arena earlier in the day. He said it’s now official that in 54 nights, he’ll try to finish the story the right way.

(1) THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) & JEY USO & IMPERIUM (Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser & Gionvani Vinci)

The New Day made their entrance first. They went to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside briefly. As Jey came out, Cole hyped scheduled matches for the show. The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. At 2:00, with Jey in the ring, Gunther tagged in. Gunther, though, tagged out before locking up with Jey. Fans booed. Once Jey was down, Gunther tagged in and chopped his chest. Gunther kicked Jey at ringside and they cut to a break at 3:30. [c]

Back from the break, New Day were rallying against Vinci and Kofi scored a two count at 8:00. Kofi landed his Boom Drop a minute later, played to the crowd, and then set up his Trouble in Paradise. Kaiser grabbed his leg. When Kofi went after him, Kaiser threw Kofi into the ringside steps. Vinci kicked Kofi off the ring apron and then threw him back into the ring and scored a two count. Gunther then tagged in. Gunther put Kofi in a Boston Crab. Gunther trash-talked Jey. Jey slapped Gunther. Gunther let go of Kofi. The ref pushed Jey out of the ring. They cut to another break. [c]

Back from the break, the camera looked over Jey’s shoulders as he reached for a tag. Kofi leaped and tagged in Jey. Jey rallied against Vinci as fans yelled “Yeet!” Jey eyed Gunther on the ring apron. Jey rallied against Vinci and Kaiser a minute later. Gunther jumped to ringside to avoid him. Jey superkicked both Kaiser and then Vinci. Jey pointed at Gunther. Fans cheered. Gunther asked for a tag and entered16:00.

Gunther swung at Jey, but Jey ducked and punched away at Gunther. Gunther chopped Jey after Jey played to the crowd for too long. Jey landed an enzuigiri and then a top rope bodypress for a two count. Gunther stuffed a Jey spear attempt and then kicked Xavier and Kofi off the ring apron. He turned back to Jey and landed a short-arm clothesline for a near fall. Gunther climbed to the top rope and smiled and then went for a splash, but Jey lifted his knees. Jey speared Gunther and scored a near fall, broken up by Kaiser. Xavier went after Kaiser at ringside. Kofi threw Kaiser into the ringpost. Vinci then set up Jey for a powerbomb, but Jey slipped free. New Day sent Vinci into a cutter by Jey. Jey then landed a top rope frog splash on Vinci for the win.

WINNER: Jey & New Day in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good lengthy match to start the show. They gave Jey some strong moments with Gunther to build him up as the challenge for Gunther’s title. Vinci, unsurprisingly, was the designated person to get pinned in this one.)

-They cut to McAfee doing the arm dance with Jey. Cole threw to a video package on the WrestleMania Kickoff event.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance, accompanied by The Street Profits and B-Fab. Cole and McAfee talked about needing t0 qualify to get into the Elimination Chamber to earn the match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. [c]

-A vignette aired on Andrade who talked about having his first match at age 13. He talked about becoming NXT Champion and the U.S. Champion. He said, “Three three ago he needed to elave to remember who I was.” He said now he knows and his direction is clear.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. BRONSON REED – Qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber

Reed’s entrance aired with a video showing him knocking over skyscrapers. Cole noted that on Smackdown, Drew and Orton qualified for the Chamber already. The bell rang 40 minutes into the hour. Bronson dominated at first. Lashley went for an early Hurt Lock, but Reed powered out quickly. McAfee said Bronson is so thick “wiping his butt must be impossible.” Cole said only McAfee would think about it. Bronson threw a charging Lashley shoulder-first into the ringpost. Lashley dropped to ringside. Bronson leaped off the apron and knocked him into the time keeper’s area. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back from the break, Bronson was in control. Lashley scored a two count after landing a vertical suplex. Fans chanted “Bobby!” Broson came back and landed a senton for a two count. When he climbed to the top rope, Lashley slammed him off the top rope and then landed a spear for the win.

WINNER: Lashley in 8:00 to qualify for the Chamber.

(Keller’s Analysis: The expected finish, but competitive enough to make Bronson feel like he gave Lashley a tough challenge.)

-Clips aired of Raw last Monday with Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura double-teaming Cody, then Sami Zayn running out for the save after Raw went off the air. Cole said that set up tonight’s match featuring Sami vs. Nakamura.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami in the stands of the empty arena earlier in the day. She asked how shaken his confidence is given coming up short last week to qualify for the Chamber. He said anytime an athlete talks about doing something and fails, there’s a feeling of embarrassment and a part of you that wants to crawl into bed and not show up the next week. He said that feeling with him is always overtaken by an unwavering belief in himself. He talked about being in the ring with Cody one year ago and saying he believed in himself and carried him to the main event of WrestleMania. He said his path won’t be easy, but he’s willing to do what it takes. Nakamura interrupted on the big screen and said he’s acting like he’s in misery and wants sympathy. He said he won’t tolerate it. He said he will pick up his soul and continue his warpath forward. Sami watched intently.

-Cole hyped Sami vs. Nakamura later.

-They showed Cody Rhodes backstage smiling as he headed to the entrance.[c]

-Cole touted that the WrestleMania Kickoff show drew over 200 million social views so far. They showed Triple H posting on sical media they’re taking WrestleMania to a whole new level.

[HOUR TWO]

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. He asked the crowd, “What do we want to talk about?” He said they could talk about how he’ll be challenging Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. Fans cheered. He said it took him a while to be able to say it, and the only reason he’s able to say it “is you guys.” He said they certainly made their voices heard with a full week of it trending worldwide, spreading the word. “And the word was…” at which point the crowd chanted, “We want Cody!” He said he doesn’t know how he could repay them. “Maybe there’s one way,” he said. He said they are making him emotional. He said he’s passionate about WWE and his place in it. He said he wears his heart on his sleeve, but he doesn’t want to get emotional because then he might be a “crybaby.” Fans booed. A “Rocky sucks!” chant broke out.

He talked about Rock being one of the most famous people alive and said he coined the term “Cody Crybabies.” They aired a clip of Rock on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Fans booed as they aired the clip of Rock insulting fans who cheer Cody. Cole told McAfee, “It was all your fault!” Cody said promos are different than the last time Rock was there, and very few can fathom matching Rock on the microphone, “but what are we expected to do with the nuggets?” He looked at McAfee. McAfee said under his breath, “Shove them up your ass.”

Cody said all of them at one point have been fans of The Rock. He paused briefly as some fans booed. He said one thing Rock doesn’t do well is listen. He said he didn’t say anything to defile his ancestors at the Kickoff, but he slapped him. Cody said he recognized that the look in Rock’s eyes was no longer The People’s energy, but rather malevolence. He said Rock and Roman Reigns together was the perfect storm. He said Rock put his hands on him and slapped him across the face, “and what that means is I’m going to hit you back.” Fans cheered. Seth Rollins’s music interrupted.

Seth made his entrance and danced as fans sang his song. Cody thanked Seth for coming to his aid at the press conference. Seth said, “You’re welcome.” Seth said as much as he was looking forward to defending the World Hvt. Title against him at WrestleMania, he understands his decision and why he picked Roman and why he needs that title. “You need to finish that story, right?” he said. He said now that the decision has been made, he wants to be make it clear to him that he needs to finish his story for himself, his dad, him, and all the fans. He said if he doesn’t beat Reigns and take the Undisputed Title from him, the landscape on the other side of WrestleMania is “very, very dark.” (Sounds like the stakes of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.)

He said Reigns, if he beats Cody, will get more leverage and show up less and the brass rings get high and the glass ceiling gets thicker. “This probably is the last real chance either of us have to take that title and give it to the people,” he said. He said he might be the man for the job, but he asked what his plan is. He said last year, he got screwed out of the title in the main event of WrestleMania. He said Paul Heyman, the Usos, and Solo Sikoa were there and he couldn’t get the job done. He said he fought his way back and won the Royal Rumble again. He said the deck is stacked against him just the same, but now the bar has been raised. He said he’s not dealing with just Heyman and Solo and Jimmy and Roman, but also the biggest star and most influential man in the entertainment industry, The Rock. Fans booed. Cody pensively nodded in agreement. A loud “Rocky sucks!” chant broke out.

Seth said he tends to agree with the fans. He said he came out there to tell Cody that he doesn’t have to fight this battle alone. Cody stared back intently. He said they haven’t always seen eye to eye, but he feels what he has been saying. He said that’s why at the press conference, he stepped up after Rock put his hands on him. He said he’s sick and tired of people like Rock and Reigns, “these arrogant pricks thinking they can do whatever they want… and always getting away with it.” He said he has to admit something now. He said the man Reigns has become is partly his fault. He said nearly 12 years ago they came down the stairs in tactical vests and he taught him everything he knew. He said he couldn’t have imagined the monster he’s become, and now that monster has two heads. He said he’s now standing alongside the only man as entitled as selfish as he is. He said when it comes to fighting The Bloodline and The Rock and Reigns, there is only one man on Earth who is uniquely suited to his shield. Fans cheered, Cody smiled. Seth dropped the mic and told him to think about it.

As Seth left the ring to his music, Cole said Cody might have some back-up. “What will Cody Rhodes do?” asked McAfee. “He’s going to need it!”

-They went backstage to New Day and Jey Uso celebrating their win. Redmond said next week Gunther will have to defend his Intercontinental Title against Jey. Jey was elated and predicted victory.

-Liv Morgan made her ring entrance. Cole said Liv told him she’s on a “revenge tour.” [c]

-A plug aired for WWE’s official Super Bowl commemorative title belt.

-A video package aired with Liv Morgan talking about being on the run of a lifetime until Rhea Ripley injured her shoulder and took it all away from her. She said tonight is the first stop on her revenge tour. Zoey Stark then predicted she’ll win the Chamber and make history at WrestleMania. She bragged that she beat Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, and Liv is next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good extra effort to build this match and have each woman make a case for winning, which adds suspense to the match that fans might otherwise think was clearly going to be won by the returning Liv.)

(3) LIV MORGAN vs. ZOEY STARK – Qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Liv went after Stark aggressively in the corner. She shrieked when the ref tried to back her off. Stark took Liv down with a lariat. Liv countered with a head scissors and then tossed a charging Stark onto the ring apron. She springboard kicked Stark off the ring apron. When she dove through the ropes, Stark punched her out of mid-air. Liv climbed to the top rope, but Stark met her up there and delivered a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron. They cut to a break at 2:30. [c]

Back from the break, Liv landed a Code Breaker. Stark caught a charging Liv a minute later with a kick to the face for a near fall. Liv avoided a top rope corkscrew dive and then delivered Oblivion for the win. Cole said three of the six spots for the Chamber are now filled.

WINNER: Liv in 9:00.

