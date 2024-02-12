VIP AUDIO 2/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-12-2006): Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Against All Odds with Samoa Joe, Styles, Christian, R-Truth, Jay Lethal, Dudleys, Billy Gunn (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the TNA Against All Odds PPV from Feb. 12, 2006. First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor James Caldwell for a rapid-fire 19 minute analysis of the just-completed TNA Against All Odds PPV. Then, Wade was joined by Bruce Mitchell and Pat McNeill for a more in-depth analysis. This event included Christian Cage vs. Jeff Jarrett in the main event for the NWA World Title, Samoa Joe vs. A.J. Styles vs. Christopher Daniels for the X Division Title, Team 3D (Dudleys) vs. Team Canada, plus SOnjay Dutt, Lance Hoyt (Lance ARcher), Ron Killings (R-Truth), Roderick Strong, Jay Lethal, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO