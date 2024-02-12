News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/12 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-1-2017): Impact of Seth injury on Wrestlemania, NXT Takeover analysis, post-Rumble episodes of Raw & Smackdown analyzed (84 min.)

February 12, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 1, 2017 episode. They first react to the Seth Rollins injury and predict how this changes the WrestleMania line-up. Then Todd reviews Raw and Smackdown as follow-ups to the Royal Rumble, and then closes with NXT Takeover analysis.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024